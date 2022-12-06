Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Gilcrease Orchard offering wagon rides, visits with Santa in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will open for two weekends this month for holiday-themed events. According to Gilcrease, the orchard will feature wagon rides and photos with Santa this weekend and next. The orchard...
Las Vegas residents enjoy opening day of the winter season at Lee Canyon Resort
On Wednesday, Lee Canyon celebrated the start of the winter season. However, the resort anticipates a large storm this weekend that will bring them a lot of the real stuff.
news3lv.com
Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
news3lv.com
More than 1,900 customers, Neon Museum experience power outage in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 1,900 customers in the east Las Vegas valley are without power, according to NV Energy. NV Energy reported 1,960 customers were experiencing a power outage near E. Bonanza Road and N. Eastern Avenue around 5:36 p.m. The Neon Museum is temporarily closed due...
vegas24seven.com
The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022
The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022. Vegas Family Guide curates local map of light displays for the 12th year. Photos of homes submitted to The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back. For 12 years Vegas Family Guide has worked...
Boaters express concern with Lake Mead’s boating future
The future of Lake Mead's boat ramps is questionable as water levels continue to fall. The National Park Service is now investigating the lake's future leisure opportunities.
Las Vegas Strip Resort, Iconic Attraction Closing, Beloved Show Survives
Nothing lasts forever in Las Vegas. In many cases, when a brand disappears from the Las Vegas Strip, its time has passed. But some beloved events, shows, attractions, and even casinos die before their time. Perhaps people shed a few tears when Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report dropped...
vegasonlyentertainment.com
Christmas Carnival, Musical and Rooftop Igloo
CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES 2023 RETURN TO RESORTS WORLD: On. the one-year anniversary of the debut of Carrie Underwood’s hit production, “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Theatre, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar has announced her much-anticipated return will commence on June 21, 2023, with dates through Dec. 9.
Lucky guest wins $100K jackpot at Circa Las Vegas
A lucky guest won a $100K jackpot on a Triple Double Bonus Poker machine on Tuesday at Circa Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the hotel.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: 2022 NFR Cowboy Christmas gift show at Las Vegas Convention Center
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Las Vegas Convention Center. 2022 Cowboy Christmas gift show. The only official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas is a Las Vegas tradition since 1986. The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas features more than 500,000 square feet of show floor and 350+ exhibitors from across the United States. Attendees can find unique products including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods. To add to the overall experience, attendees can also enjoy a number of interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals. The show will run December 1-10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.
daytrippen.com
Fun Things To With Kids in Nevada – Family Activities
Here is an excellent list of Fun Things To Do With Kids in Nevada. Most of these kid-friendly family activities are located in the two major population centers of Reno and Las Vegas. So take a break from the casino and give the kids a chance to have fun. Discovery...
Happy Birthday, Bingo
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Arizona Charlie’s is a bingo hotspot here in Vegas! For National Bingo Month, Roqui Theus stopped by to see how they’re celebrating, and what special prizes players can win for a limited time only. These award-winning 21+ bingo halls, located on Boulder and Decatur, host bingo sessions every odd hour from 9 a.m. to […]
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle
Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
Fox5 KVVU
Aerosmith cancels remaining 2 Las Vegas shows for 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing the cancellation of two previous performances, Aerosmith shared on social media that group would be canceling its final shows of the year in Las Vegas. In the posting, the group said the cancellation comes “on the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit...
businesspress.vegas
The long winter ahead for Las Vegas tourism
The tourism industry, both domestic and international, in Las Vegas is finally recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic. However, headwinds abound that will make the recovery challenging well into 2023. Inflation is taking a bite out of the discretionary, or extra, money people have for travel. I sure...
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
pvtimes.com
UPCOMING EVENTS: The most comprehensive list of things to do in Pahrump
With his high-energy vocals and dynamic stage presence, Gregg Peterson will transport us Friday night to “Life in the Fast Lane,” one of their signature Eagles covers. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500. FRIDAY, DEC. 9. The comedy show you...
Las Vegas Strip Loses Two Major Acts (Including One of its Biggest)
Las Vegas Strip residencies for star performers are as much of an institution as the city's poker tables, slot machines and sports betting bars. Visitors flock to the city year-round for entertainment, and are generally pleased to spend their hard-earned cash to open their eyes and ears to the acts in town.
fox10phoenix.com
This city was ranked 'most fun' in the U.S.
NEW YORK - A new survey attempted to find the most fun city for entertainment and Las Vegas topped the list. It came in first for entertainment and recreation. It also topped all other cities for nightlife and parties. It ranked 84th for costs. Orlando and Miami rounded out the...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino
STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
Comments / 0