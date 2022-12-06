ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

news3lv.com

Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022. Vegas Family Guide curates local map of light displays for the 12th year. Photos of homes submitted to The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back. For 12 years Vegas Family Guide has worked...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegasonlyentertainment.com

Christmas Carnival, Musical and Rooftop Igloo

CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES 2023 RETURN TO RESORTS WORLD: On. the one-year anniversary of the debut of Carrie Underwood’s hit production, “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” at Resorts World Theatre, the eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar has announced her much-anticipated return will commence on June 21, 2023, with dates through Dec. 9.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

GALLERY: 2022 NFR Cowboy Christmas gift show at Las Vegas Convention Center

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Las Vegas Convention Center. 2022 Cowboy Christmas gift show. The only official gift show of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas is a Las Vegas tradition since 1986. The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas features more than 500,000 square feet of show floor and 350+ exhibitors from across the United States. Attendees can find unique products including custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods. To add to the overall experience, attendees can also enjoy a number of interactive experiences, including the Ariat Rodeo Live Stage and the YETI Junior World Finals. The show will run December 1-10 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily.
LAS VEGAS, NV
daytrippen.com

Fun Things To With Kids in Nevada – Family Activities

Here is an excellent list of Fun Things To Do With Kids in Nevada. Most of these kid-friendly family activities are located in the two major population centers of Reno and Las Vegas. So take a break from the casino and give the kids a chance to have fun. Discovery...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Happy Birthday, Bingo

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Arizona Charlie’s is a bingo hotspot here in Vegas! For National Bingo Month, Roqui Theus stopped by to see how they’re celebrating, and what special prizes players can win for a limited time only. These award-winning 21+ bingo halls, located on Boulder and Decatur, host bingo sessions every odd hour from 9 a.m. to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Hits Another Hurdle

Sometimes a project gets started on the Las Vegas Strip where people driving by (or being driven by) can't avert their eyes. Sure, insiders might know what's being built, but on a 4.2-mile stretch of road that contains versions of the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty, an Egyptian pyramid, a take on the Colloseum from Rome, and countless other architerural marvels, there's almost always something getting built that's impossibily grand.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Aerosmith cancels remaining 2 Las Vegas shows for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After announcing the cancellation of two previous performances, Aerosmith shared on social media that group would be canceling its final shows of the year in Las Vegas. In the posting, the group said the cancellation comes “on the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

The long winter ahead for Las Vegas tourism

The tourism industry, both domestic and international, in Las Vegas is finally recovering from the adverse impacts of the pandemic. However, headwinds abound that will make the recovery challenging well into 2023. Inflation is taking a bite out of the discretionary, or extra, money people have for travel. I sure...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

UPCOMING EVENTS: The most comprehensive list of things to do in Pahrump

With his high-energy vocals and dynamic stage presence, Gregg Peterson will transport us Friday night to “Life in the Fast Lane,” one of their signature Eagles covers. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500. FRIDAY, DEC. 9. The comedy show you...
PAHRUMP, NV
fox10phoenix.com

This city was ranked 'most fun' in the U.S.

NEW YORK - A new survey attempted to find the most fun city for entertainment and Las Vegas topped the list. It came in first for entertainment and recreation. It also topped all other cities for nightlife and parties. It ranked 84th for costs. Orlando and Miami rounded out the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Station Casinos to Hold Hiring Event for New Wildfire Casino

STATION CASINOS TO HOLD HIRING EVENT FOR NEW WILDFIRE CASINO. Station Casinos will host two-day hiring event for positions at the new Wildfire Casino on Fremont and other select Wildfire Gaming positions. WHAT:. On the heels of the recent announcement to open a new Wildfire Casino on Fremont in February...
LAS VEGAS, NV

