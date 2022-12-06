ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Mild in Denver, snow in mountains

By Travis Michels
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The metro area will see sunny skies Tuesday with above-average temperatures near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase through the evening hours while snow will stick around in the higher elevations all day in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Mild with mountain snow

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting sunshine across Denver for most of the day Tuesday with highs hitting the low 50s. Clouds do build in through the evening causing temperatures to cool.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast for Dec. 6.

Snow will arrive south of Interstate 70 Tuesday and Wednesday with winter weather advisories in effect through Thursday morning.

Totals can reach between 5 and 12 inches with gusts up to 45 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Areas under a winter weather advisory on Dec. 6.
Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals by 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and cool

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting extra clouds linger over Denver Tuesday night with chilly and seasonal lows in the middle 20s. Winds will be light overnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Nightly forecast on Dec. 6.
Looking ahead: Snow chances and seasonal highs

Wednesday will remain sunny along the Front Range with seasonal highs in the middle 40s.

Snow chances linger in the mountains through Thursday morning with the possibility for snow out on the Eastern Plains early in the day.

Skies clear out for the end of the week with sunshine moving into the weekend. Highs remain close to the seasonal averages with temperatures in the middle 40s all weekend.

Next Monday, another system brings snow to the higher elevations and even to the metro area. Highs are cooler in the upper 30s with cloudy skies.

