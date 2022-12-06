Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Related
FBI to return items left behind in Chesapeake Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's been almost three weeks since a Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself. In the aftermath of the violence, there have been a lot of moving parts. Families and friends are still burying their loved ones and...
Former police sergeant gets 11 years in 2019 shooting of Newport News man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News police sergeant convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting death was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five of which are suspended. A judge decided Friday morning that Albin Pearson should serve the maximum sentence of 10 years on a manslaughter...
Hampton judge orders doctor's examination to determine 'sanity' of Cory Bigsby
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton judge ruled on Friday that Cory Bigsby, the father of missing child Codi Bigsby, will receive a doctor's examination to determine his "competency and sanity." In the scheduling hearing, the next trial date where the findings of the examination are to be presented was...
FBI creates questionnaire for Walmart mass shooting victims
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chesapeake Police Department (CPD) are working to return personal belongings to the victims of the Walmart mass shooting last month. The bureau created a questionnaire for those who left their belongings, including bags and jackets, behind. Those who...
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital celebrates 50 years of kidney transplants
NORFOLK, Va. — Donors and organ recipients celebrated 50 years of kidney transplant services at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on Friday. People came together at the hospital to highlight all the lives doctors have changed with that procedure since 1972. "It saved my life," Eldrene Copeland said. She received...
Man shot multiple times, dies from injuries in Magruder area of Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the Magruder area of Newport News Wednesday night, police say. The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive. When they got there, officers found...
Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting on Potters Road that left woman hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning. Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed that the call came in right after 1 a.m. that there were gunshot on the 1700 block of Potters Road. That's near Mermaids Gentlemen's...
Virginia Beach sheriff sued for wrongful termination
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle is being sued by one of his former sergeants, claiming he was wrongly fired. William Fowler filed the federal suit on Dec. 6. It alleges Sheriff Stolle decided not to renew Fowler's job in 2022 because of the sergeant's political views and the views of his wife, Democratic Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler.
Mob attacks Newport News police car, department makes moves to improve officer safety in response
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said a group of people attacked a police officer's car during the overnight hours of Sunday. The investigation began when an officer responded to a report of reckless driving in the area of McManus Boulevard and Turnberry Boulevard around 1:45 a.m.
School bus assistant in York County arrested after allegedly spraying cleaner on special needs child
YORK COUNTY, Va. — A bus assistant for the York County School Division was arrested Tuesday for charges related to spraying a child with a cleaning solution. The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted about the arrest on Facebook, saying a 7-year-old child with special needs spit on David Keith Blackwell, and in return, Blackwell sprayed the child in the face with what appeared to be window cleaner three separate times.
Man arrested for baby's death in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man was arrested in Henrico County, Virginia, Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a newborn. According to a the Elizabeth City Police Department (ECPD), Tommy Lee Montez, 23, was taken into custody on Dec. 6. He was taken to the Henrico County Jail West, and is being held without bond.
Second employee files lawsuit against Walmart for Chesapeake mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — James Kelly, a Walmart overnight stocker, has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Walmart for two counts including negligent hiring and retention, and respondeat superior liability for assault. This is the second lawsuit to be filed against Walmart by an employee who survived the mass shooting...
Newport News man convicted of armed robbery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday, a Newport News man was convicted of brandishing a gun to rob a convenience store in Henrico County. Chaikim Reynolds, now 21, went to rob the gas station store on Jan. 17, 2019. He went into the gas station store with 23-year-old Darrell Pittman...
Portsmouth police: Gunshot victim dies at hospital
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound on Monday has died, Portsmouth police say. The Portsmouth Police Department said the victim was 46-year-old Ronnie Trewren. He showed up at the hospital a little before 9 p.m. There aren't many details about the...
AAA report: 8 bad driving habits up in Virginia, across country
NORFOLK, Va. — A new report from AAA shows unsafe driving behaviors are on the rise across the state and the country. There are eight categories listed in the report, and they range from distracted driving to fatal accidents. Ryan Adcock with AAA Hampton Roads said in every section...
Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company. On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers...
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
DOJ: 4 people from Williamsburg, Midlothian charged in human trafficking conspiracy
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Four people from Williamsburg and Midlothian have been charged in a human trafficking conspiracy investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. A spokesperson for that office's head attorney, Jessica Aber, said 47-year-old Ana Landaverde, 64-year-old Jeffrey Vaughan, 68-year-old George Evans...
Chaplain program expands to support Virginia Beach firefighters
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Getting more mental health resources to first responders is a top priority for Virginia Beach city leaders. For years, volunteer chaplains with the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) have supported police officers, and now that program is available to firefighters on a fuller scale. “The...
York County middle school employee accused of bringing handgun to campus
YORK COUNTY, Va. — An employee at Tabb Middle School in York County was arrested Wednesday after a handgun was found in the front seat of his vehicle parked at the school, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said. Dion Bartlett Jr., 24, was charged with possession of a weapon on...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0