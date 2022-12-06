Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
‘Grass Lape’ - Michigan teen finalist on The Voice sees hometown support
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 16-year-old Brayden Lape advanced to the finals on season 22 of The Voice. Now being called ‘Grass Lape,’ his Mid-Michigan hometown said they have been cheering Brayden on since the season started back in September. “It is super exciting for us to have Brayden...
WILX-TV
11 counties in Michigan to receive $7.4M in grants for parks
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community parks, trails, sports facilities, and a state lock and dam will receive a combined $7,477,100 in Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants. The projects recommended for funding by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) include Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan,...
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
WILX-TV
Michigan businesses await court of appeals ruling on minimum wage for tipped workers
MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Minimum wage in Michigan could be raised to $12 an hour for all hourly employees on Feb. 19 should a Dec. 13 court of appeals hearing uphold a July ruling. That ruling reversed an amendment that republican legislators made to a 2018 ballot initiative right after passing it. The original initiative was proposed by One Fair Wage and called for an increase in the minimum wage and an elimination of the state’s tipped wage credit.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
WILX-TV
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
WILX-TV
Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternatives
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - As it starts to snow Friday night, driving on slippery roads is a concern for many drivers. Mid-Michigan road officials are looking for alternatives to using salt to melt the ice and snow to clear the roads. We spoke with experts who are making choices they hope will keep both our roads and environment safe.
WILX-TV
Stolen: Holiday polar bears at Esker Landing Park in Holt
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The holiday polar bears at Esker Landing Park in Holt were stolen on Thursday evening according to the Delhi Charter Township Facebook page. The bears were bolted to a concrete base which would make them difficult to remove. Anyone with information about the holiday polar bears...
WILX-TV
Michigan tax return processing closed for annual system upgrades
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual state individual income tax system will begin maintenance on Thursday, effective after 5 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Michigan Treasury will suspend the processing of state individual income tax refunds for maintenance required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season. Individuals...
WILX-TV
Gas prices continue to drop in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are keeping more of their hard-earned money this holiday season as gas prices continue to go down across the state. The current average price for gas locally ranges from $3.14 in Hillsdale to $3.29 in Eaton County. Drivers in Lansing may have already noticed average gas prices have dropped $0.25 per gallon –– that’s just within the last week.
WILX-TV
50-year-old man dead after crash in Boston Township on Thursday
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 50-year-old man died Thursday in a crash on I-96. Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-car accident at about 3 p.m. that occurred on eastbound I-96 near Hastings Road in Boston Township According to police, the 50-year-old driver, Louis Rumsey, did not survive the car crash despite being transported by ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth.
WILX-TV
St. Johns Redwings top defending state champ Williamston Hornets
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets might be suffering from a state title hangover. They’re 0-2 on the early season, their latest loss a 70-55 decision to the St. Johns Redwings, who are now 2-0 to start the year. Tuesday, the Redwings take on the Holt Rams in...
WILX-TV
Holt Rams Girls basketball stomp Waverly 59-23
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Rams and their Senior Star Janae Tyler clashed with the Waverly Warriors Friday. The Rams led the Warriors 5-3 after the first two minutes of the game. Then the Rams went on a 17-2 run to close the first quarter. By that point...
