Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited San Antonio's strangest grave?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo BowlThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Uber driver, passenger hospitalized after shooting on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after being followed and shot by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD. Police said a 26-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown...
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
KSAT 12
Man killed in East Side shooting after being chased through apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Roland Avenue on Friday evening for a shooting call. They found a man leaning against a fence with one shot in the chest.
KSAT 12
Teen stabs brother trying to sleep multiple times after argument, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – While trying to go to bed, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed by his little brother early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:09 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hampstead. Police said two brothers, 15 and 16 years old, had an argument...
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly I-10 crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another is in jail following a fatal car accident on IH-10 West just before 1 a.m. Friday. A 56-year-old man was riding a Yamaha CP250W Moped when he was rear-ended by a 34-year-old man driving a gray Hyundai Genesis, according to San Antonio police.
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
KSAT 12
Preteen shot in botched illegal substance deal in west Bexar County, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy was shot during a botched deal of an illegal substance in west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Bear Spring around 3:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. They arrived to...
Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson
Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night. The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company. KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
KSAT 12
Puppy stolen from South Side home leaves family desperate for answers
SAN ANTONIO – A southside family is asking for help finding their 8-week-old husky named Summer. Thursday morning was the last time the family saw their dog. Neighbors told them someone came and grabbed Summer and took off that day. “They saw somebody come pick her up through the...
KSAT 12
2 people killed in explosion in far Southeast Bexar County, SAFD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion in far Southeast Bexar County Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they found...
KSAT 12
Police need help to solve West Side murder where man was shot while sitting in his car
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help to solve the murder of 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez who was shot outside a home on the West Side on Nov. 13. Rodriguez and his wife were both shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a house in the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
KSAT 12
Trial starts for man accused of stabbing, killing friend in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend in early 2020 on the South Side started on Friday. Abel Garcia, 38, is on trial for murder in the 379th district court. If convicted, he faces five to 99 years or life in prison.
KTSA
Trial begins for San Antonio man accused of stabbing friend to death
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The murder trial of a San Antonio man accused of stabbing his friend to death on the South Side is now underway. Prosecutors say Abel Garcia, 38, stabbed Albert Adame, 44, at a home in early 2020, and he now faces anywhere from 5 years to life in prison if convicted.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man and woman wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Nov. 17, a man was shopping at H-E-B at 14515 NW Military when he was approached by a woman asking for a ride to cash a winning lottery ticket.
KSAT 12
Shavano Police investigating shots fired at it’s headquarters Wednesday night
SHAVANO PARK, Texas – Shavano police are investigating a shooting that happened just outside of the department’s headquarters Wednesday night. Shavano police say an officer saw a vehicle with at least one suspect fire up to 12 shots around midnight at the police parking lot at City Hall.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
Comments / 1