ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson

Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.  Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night.  The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company.  KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson.  This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspects in robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man and woman wanted in a robbery on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Nov. 17, a man was shopping at H-E-B at 14515 NW Military when he was approached by a woman asking for a ride to cash a winning lottery ticket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy