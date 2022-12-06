ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

mySanAntonio.com

Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson

Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues.  Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night.  The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company.  KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson.  This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
LIVE OAK, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Northeast Side tool yard

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side tool yard early Wednesday morning. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at the Northeast Service Center in the 10400 block of Tool Yard Street, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Heroes Stadium. Firefighters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Family suspects retaliation in East Side fires

San Antonio – The flames that destroyed an East Side home burned bright and hot Tuesday morning, and family members believe they were fueled by revenge. The blaze was called in a little before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the house at the end of Cardiff Avenue, just a treeline away from the westbound lanes of I-10. It was the second fire at the home in roughly 30 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

