KSAT 12
2 people killed in explosion in far Southeast Bexar County, SAFD confirms
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed in an explosion in far Southeast Bexar County Friday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The incident happened at 11:30 p.m. at K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street. When firefighters arrived, they found...
Two dead in San Antonio explosion, SAFD investigating as arson
Update at 3:30 p.m.: The San Antonio Fire Department said that another victim has been located, bringing the the fatality count to two. Spokesperson Joe Arrington said the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Original story: San Antonio police and fire officials are investigating after an explosion at a private property reportedly killed at least one person on the Southeast Side late last night. The explosion happened just after 11 p.m. on Friday, December 9, on a large tract of private property in the 9700 block of South Presa. Police said the property is the site of K-Bar, a construction company. KSAT said in a broadcast the property spans 75 acres with a number of work trucks, work equipment and RVs were on the property. The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the explosion as arson. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
KSAT 12
North Side bar damaged by early-morning fire; ATM being looked at as possible cause
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a North Side bar early Thursday morning. The fire was called in around 6 a.m. at the Texan Icehouse in the 4500 block of West Avenue, not far from Loop 410 and Jackson Keller Road.
KSAT 12
Body, burned vehicle found hidden in brush on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was found within brush near a burned vehicle on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to the 1400 block of IH-10 at IH-37 for a vehicle on fire. Officers found the vehicle off...
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
KSAT 12
Man killed in East Side shooting after being chased through apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead after being shot in the chest on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the 3300 block of Roland Avenue on Friday evening for a shooting call. They found a man leaning against a fence with one shot in the chest.
KTSA
Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
KSAT 12
Puppy stolen from South Side home leaves family desperate for answers
SAN ANTONIO – A southside family is asking for help finding their 8-week-old husky named Summer. Thursday morning was the last time the family saw their dog. Neighbors told them someone came and grabbed Summer and took off that day. “They saw somebody come pick her up through the...
KSAT 12
Shavano Police investigating shots fired at it’s headquarters Wednesday night
SHAVANO PARK, Texas – Shavano police are investigating a shooting that happened just outside of the department’s headquarters Wednesday night. Shavano police say an officer saw a vehicle with at least one suspect fire up to 12 shots around midnight at the police parking lot at City Hall.
KSAT 12
Uber driver, passenger hospitalized after shooting on Loop 410, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized after being followed and shot by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. Saturday on Northwest Loop 410, said SAPD. Police said a 26-year-old man got into an argument with an unknown...
KSAT 12
North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project impacts neighborhood, residents want progress
SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side promises to improve bridges, sidewalks and streets, but people are ready to see that promise fulfilled. Dips, cracks and incomplete work describe the current condition of the street area. Oscar Castro lives in a different...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found dead at Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 37-year-old man has been found dead after being fatally shot following an argument. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Silver Park, towards the Northwest Side of town. Upon arrival, police found a dead body on the scene. Police also located a handgun. Police...
KSAT 12
Reward offered for info on gunman who killed 30-year-old man during argument outside Walgreens on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who shot and killed a man during an argument at a Walgreens parking lot. Ricardo Ortega, 30, was shot just after midnight on Nov. 27 in the 4700 block...
KSAT 12
South Side home unlivable after contractor removes roof, walks off the job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been forced to permanently move in with her daughter after a contractor hired to replace her home’s roof walked off the job, leading to extensive water damage inside. “Well, I don’t want to cry right now, but it’s really been...
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek tips after woman's remains found in duffle bag at Northwest Side apartments
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in finding those responsible in the death of a woman whose remains were dumped back in August at a Northwest Side apartment complex. Police found the remains of Alexandria Melanie Reyes, 28, on Aug. 31 inside a duffle bag in a drainage ditch on a property on the 200-block of West Broadview Drive near Bandera Road.
KSAT 12
Several teens arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in NE Side neighborhood, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple drive-by shootings targeting the same home on the Northeast Side led to several juveniles arrested this week, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first alerted Friday, Dec. 2, to a KIA vehicle that was stolen and involved in a criminal incident...
KSAT 12
Preteen shot in botched illegal substance deal in west Bexar County, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 12-year-old boy was shot during a botched deal of an illegal substance in west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Bear Spring around 3:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. They arrived to...
KSAT 12
Family suspects retaliation in East Side fires
San Antonio – The flames that destroyed an East Side home burned bright and hot Tuesday morning, and family members believe they were fueled by revenge. The blaze was called in a little before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday and destroyed the house at the end of Cardiff Avenue, just a treeline away from the westbound lanes of I-10. It was the second fire at the home in roughly 30 hours.
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
