"Mei Chui" from China's "Three Kingdoms Tactics" Resonating in Qatar

 4 days ago
GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

During the World Cup in Qatar, many Argentine fans blew a horn that looked like a “Vuvuzela” outside the Qatar stadium. This speaker is provided by “Three Kingdoms Tactics” - it is the official designated mobile game for Argentine national team in China.

(Photo: Business Wire)

The loud sounds of the horn expressed support for Argentine National Team, and also attracted the attention of many fans and media.

In ancient China, the horn was a military instrument to inspire soldiers. “Mei Chui” means “plum blossom shaped horn”. Interestingly, it is also a famous humor in the football circle, meaning “Messi’s hardcore fans”.

The design of “Mei Chui” originated the idea of a Chinese Argentinian fan. He hoped to do one thing to support with the Chinese characteristics. Normally, he likes to play “Three Kingdoms Tactics” (developed by Lingxi Games, it is the official designated mobile game for the Argentine national team in China). For this design, he received the support of many players, which also caused the attention of “Three Kingdoms Tactics”.

“Three Kingdoms Tactics”, has invested support in the design and production of “Mei Chui”, has helped “Mei Chui” reach the hands of many Argentine fans, and sends “Mei Chui” to Qatar, so that more Argentine fans can use “Mei Chui” to bless the Argentine National Team.

Besides “Mei Chui” blowing up in China and Qatar, “Three Kingdoms Tactics” also carried out many activities for Argentine fans, such as setting up the discussion area for Argentine fans, organizing fans to watch the game, and inviting Gabriel Batistuta communicated with Chinese fans, etc.

As a strategy game, “Three Kingdoms Tactics” is set in the Three Kingdoms era of ancient China. In the game, players can use wisdom and teamwork to unify the world as the Chinese heroes. The reason for choosing to support the Argentine National Team is that it has the same characteristics with the Three Kingdoms era: both have legendary history, which have been an important inspiration for Chinese. The game upholds this belief: in the stadium or on the battlefield, they are the war for men.

Now, fans worldwide are playing “Mei Chui” to express their support for the Argentine National Team. Some want to sound “Mei Chui” on the day Argentina wins the championship again.

