Revealed: Bristol City Came "Very Close" To Signing Phil Foden On Loan In 2017

Phil Foden is one of the most promising youngsters in world football, often referred to as a "generational talent". Having become the second youngest footballer to set up two goals in a World Cup knockout tie, only behind the Brazilian Ronaldo, Foden is proving himself on the world's biggest stage.

The 22-year-old is almost undroppable for Manchester City , with Pep Guardiola a huge admirer of the young star, who is capable of playing any position on the pitch.

Now, revealed by Bristol Live , Foden came "very close" to joining Bristol City on loan in the summer of 2017, following England U17s' victory at the World Cup under Steve Cooper.

Phil Foden playing for England U17s against Turkey. (Photo by IMAGO / Pixsell)

There were many talks among the hierarchy at Man City in 2017, but after impressing Guardiola in training and starting against Manchester United and Real Madrid during the club's pre-season tour, Foden stayed at the Etihad under the watchful eye of the Spanish manager.

Many claimed that Foden would be shoved to the bench, and missing out on the loan to Ashton Gate would stall the then-17-year-old's career, but the City prodigy has gone on to make 189 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 53 goals and assisting 36 others.

By January 2018, many more clubs were reportedly interested in Foden, with Celtic said to be the main club pushing for Foden's signature. However, the first half of the season cemented Guardiola's opinion on the starboy, following multiple substitute appearances and a start against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League .

It is safe to say, Guardiola made the right decision to keep Foden at the club instead of following through with the loan move to Bristol City.

