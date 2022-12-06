Read full article on original website
Nick Cannon Discusses Child Support After Welcoming 11th Child Into The World & 12th On The Way
Nick Cannon jokes about his growing parental responsibilities.(@nickcannon/Instagram) Nick Cannon welcomes his eleventh child into the world, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon. Shortly after announcing Alyssa Scott was pregnant with Nick’s soon-to-be 12th child, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his eleventh.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her. "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
Nick Cannon Just Had His 11th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas
Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Howard Stern Accuses Oprah Winfrey of 'Showing Off' Wealth While 'There Are People Struggling Out There'
"She kinda likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with." Howard Stern called out Oprah Winfrey's social media activity, accusing her of being a show-off. On his radio show this morning, he stated that Winfrey is "not embarrassed by her wealth at all," before claiming she "loves showing it off on Instagram" by highlighting her sprawling farm in Montecito, California.
DJ Reveals She is Pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 12th Child
A DJ and Instagram influencer who considers herself a “public figure” on the social media platform has announced that she is pregnant with…wait for it…Nick Cannon’s TWELFTH child. Abby De La Rosa, the woman who is already the mother to the comedian’s twin boys, Zion...
Roslyn Singleton, ‘AGT’ and ‘Ellen Show’ star, dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, who went viral for her emotional appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “America’s Got Talent,” lost her battle with brain cancer Tuesday. She was 39. Her husband, Ray Singleton, broke the news Wednesday in an Instagram post. “Our wife earned her wings...
Alyssa Scott Shares Update As She Awaits Birth of Nick Cannon's 12th Child
Model Scott, 29, and comedian Cannon, 42, are awaiting the imminent arrival of their second child together.
Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'
Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5."Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive...
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
All ‘DWTS’ Season 32 Rumors Decoded — Len Goodman’s Replacement, Tyra Banks Fired, ‘DWTS’ Returns to ABC?
Ever since Dancing With the Stars season 31 concluded, there has been tons of rumors about the upcoming season. These rumors include Len Goodman’s replacement, Tyra Banks leaving the show, and DWTS‘s decision to stay on Disney+. Buckle up for this whirlwind of rumored changes. Len Goodman’s Potential...
Sin City Diva: Adele Throws 'Hissy Fit' At Caesars Palace Over Suite, Moves To Rival Hotel Wynn For Months-Long Residency
Despite finally kicking off her Las Vegas residency, the drama keeps coming for Adele in Sin City. Rumor has it the Grammy winner had a "hissy fit" over the suite offered by Caesars Palace as part of her residency deal, opting to stay further down the strip at the rival hotel Wynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.Adele is said to have ruthlessly "snubbed" Caesars after abruptly canceling her residency in the final hour earlier this year. The Hello hitmaker, 34, left fans — and the hotel — hanging for months, not making her Vegas debut until this weekend. But this outlet...
After Rumors Swirled, Nick Cannon Opened Up About Exactly How Much He Pays In Child Support For His Bevy Of Kids
Nick Cannon commented on how much child support he pays to the six mothers of his 11 children.
‘SNL’ Alum Chris Kattan Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Being Diagnosed With Severe Pneumonia
Chris Kattan, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, reportedly underwent emergency surgery after a pneumonia diagnosis. Kattan, 52, was taken to a hospital on Sunday in light of his pneumonia diagnosis. Upon arrival at the hospital, Kattan needed to have emergency surgery. The surgery took place and was a success.
'GMA' Star Amy Robach Happy & Ringless In First Solo Outing Since Being Yanked Off Air Over T.J. Holmes Affair
Amy Robach doesn't seem to care that her job might be in jeopardy. The Good Morning America star was spotted for the first time since her affair with her costar T.J. Holmes got them both pulled off the air, RadarOnline.com can reveal. While there are mixed reports about the future of their careers at ABC, Robach, 49, appeared to be as cool as a cucumber, hitting the New York City streets on Wednesday with a smile and her dog in tow.The TV veteran's cohost-turned-lover, 45, was nowhere to be found, despite his absence on the silver screen.Holding her pup's leash...
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper is crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young Black girl.
Al Roker Returns Home Following Hospitalization
Legendary anchor and television personality Al Roker has returned home from the hospital, following his recent string of health issues. Roker broke the news in a social media post on Thursday, accompanied by photos of himself and his family at home. "Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," Roker's caption reads. The news of Roker's hospitalization shocked many of his fans, especially since it led to him not being included in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, which he has been a staple of or years.
Whoopi Goldberg Says There Will Never Be A Biopic About Her Life
During a recent episode of The View, the co-hosts were talking about one of the newest biopics Blonde, based on Marilyn Monroe’s life. Sunny Hostin revealed that she said to her co-host Whoopi Goldberg that she is so famous that people might want to make a biopic of her. She was very surprised by Whoopi’s reaction.
