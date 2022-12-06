ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

kisswtlz.com

City of Midland to Install New Wastewater Infrastructure

Construction continues in Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan. In the coming weeks, crews will be working in Russell Park on a new offline sanitary sewer storage basin. According to the city, the basin will be designed to hold up to 1 million gallons of wastewater during high flows caused by major rain events or high groundwater levels, reducing strain on the main sanitary sewer system. Once flows return to normal levels, the basin will then drain back into the main system.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Liberty Bridge Scheduled to Reopen

Liberty Bridge (WSGW file photo) Drivers will soon be able to cross Liberty Bridge in Bay City once again. Bay City Bridge Partners, the organization responsible for the repairs and upates to the bridge, announced on Wednesday that the bridge will reopen on December 22nd. In addition to new electrical and mechanical systems, it will feature a new driving surface, sidewalks, and lighting, as well as an electronic tolling system.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Last Chance for Saginaw Residents to Apply for New Furnaces

Saginaw Residents have one more chance to apply for a furnace through the city’s Home Rehabilitation Program. Saturday, December 10th, city staff will be available in the City Hall Council Chambers to accept applications from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 p.m. Residents who are planning to apply need to fall below the ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of the Low to Moderate Income levels, and must be up to date on taxes and city utility bills. Applicants will need to bring all relevant documentation with them on Saturday.
SAGINAW, MI
Flint Beat

New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint

Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
FLINT, MI
flintside.com

Mara Technologies chooses Grand Blanc Township as home for new headquarters

FLINT, Michigan — Electronics manufacturer Mara Technologies USA is expanding and has chosen Grand Blanc Township as the location for its new headquarters. A subsidiary of Markham, Ontario-based Invotek Group Inc., Mara Technologies creates global broadband telecommunication, IOT devices and infrastructure, EV, and other power-management systems. The company has...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion

Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Why a Michigan tree farm is closing 16 days before Christmas

The Christmas tree lot didn’t look the same when Mike Goschka pulled into the Kluck Nursery in Saginaw. The 60-acre farm usually has 60,000 trees ready to cut, bind and haul home for decorating. This year the lot looks more brown than green as the stock has been diminished due to high demand, low seedling inventory and a shortage snowballing from ten years ago.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
