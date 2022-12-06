Saginaw Residents have one more chance to apply for a furnace through the city’s Home Rehabilitation Program. Saturday, December 10th, city staff will be available in the City Hall Council Chambers to accept applications from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 p.m. Residents who are planning to apply need to fall below the ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of the Low to Moderate Income levels, and must be up to date on taxes and city utility bills. Applicants will need to bring all relevant documentation with them on Saturday.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO