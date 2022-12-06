Read full article on original website
City of Midland to Install New Wastewater Infrastructure
Construction continues in Midland’s Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan. In the coming weeks, crews will be working in Russell Park on a new offline sanitary sewer storage basin. According to the city, the basin will be designed to hold up to 1 million gallons of wastewater during high flows caused by major rain events or high groundwater levels, reducing strain on the main sanitary sewer system. Once flows return to normal levels, the basin will then drain back into the main system.
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
WNEM
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
How are people in Bay City dealing with Veterans Memorial Bridge being closed?
BAY CITY, MI— As the closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge stretches past its third day, residents and visitors in Bay City have been vocal about how they really feel about current bridge conditions. Social media posts have been circulating about the conditions of the two remaining open bridges, Independence...
wsgw.com
Liberty Bridge Scheduled to Reopen
Liberty Bridge (WSGW file photo) Drivers will soon be able to cross Liberty Bridge in Bay City once again. Bay City Bridge Partners, the organization responsible for the repairs and upates to the bridge, announced on Wednesday that the bridge will reopen on December 22nd. In addition to new electrical and mechanical systems, it will feature a new driving surface, sidewalks, and lighting, as well as an electronic tolling system.
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
wsgw.com
Last Chance for Saginaw Residents to Apply for New Furnaces
Saginaw Residents have one more chance to apply for a furnace through the city’s Home Rehabilitation Program. Saturday, December 10th, city staff will be available in the City Hall Council Chambers to accept applications from 10:00 in the morning to 4:00 p.m. Residents who are planning to apply need to fall below the ARPA Household Income Limit, which is 300% of the Low to Moderate Income levels, and must be up to date on taxes and city utility bills. Applicants will need to bring all relevant documentation with them on Saturday.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
New $15M Grand Blanc Township (MI) Fire Station, Public Works Project Moving Ahead
After a long stall during the pandemic, plans for a new Grand Blanc Township Fire Station No. 1 and Department of Public Services facility are back on track and progressing at a good pace, The Davison Index reported. If the project continues as planned, the township could break ground on...
New $33.5 million development may be coming to downtown Flint
Flint, MI–A new mixed-use development including 50 residences, retail and office space and a new home for the YMCA of Greater Flint could soon be changing the downtown landscape. During a legislative committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022, Flint City Council voted unanimously to consider a payment in lieu...
MLive.com
Saginaw’s Kluck's Nursery closes early due to shortage of Christmas trees
Saginaw’s Kluck's Nursery closes early due to shortage of Christmas trees. Lance Hilton, 19, helps a customer with their Christmas tree at Kluck's Nursery Christmas Tree Village located near 1020 Van Wormer Rd. in Saginaw on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 27. Saginaw’s...
WNEM
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
abc12.com
Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
flintside.com
Mara Technologies chooses Grand Blanc Township as home for new headquarters
FLINT, Michigan — Electronics manufacturer Mara Technologies USA is expanding and has chosen Grand Blanc Township as the location for its new headquarters. A subsidiary of Markham, Ontario-based Invotek Group Inc., Mara Technologies creates global broadband telecommunication, IOT devices and infrastructure, EV, and other power-management systems. The company has...
Popular discount grocery store chain holds grand opening for new location in Michigan
A popular discount grocery store chain just hosted the grand opening of its newest Michigan supermarket location. Read on to learn more about the event, including raffles, giveaways, and other incentives for shoppers.
WNEM
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
WNEM
Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall to relocate, future undetermined
BURTON, MI - Another Burton landmark business is on its way out. Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall is relocating after the owner, Christine Collette, sold both the building and property. Located at 5350 Davison Road, Collette purchased the building in February 2012 from a former Harley-Davidson business that sat...
Lake Superior gains astounding 6 trillion gallons in same time Lakes Michigan, Huron lose 7 trillion
Lake Superior’s water level has moved dramatically in the opposite direction from the other four Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are in the normal seasonal decline. As the air turns colder, precipitation amounts are lower. At the same time, the big temperature difference between near the water surface and higher altitudes creates more evaporation. Lake Superior water levels and the rest of the Great Lakes usually decline from November to December.
Why a Michigan tree farm is closing 16 days before Christmas
The Christmas tree lot didn’t look the same when Mike Goschka pulled into the Kluck Nursery in Saginaw. The 60-acre farm usually has 60,000 trees ready to cut, bind and haul home for decorating. This year the lot looks more brown than green as the stock has been diminished due to high demand, low seedling inventory and a shortage snowballing from ten years ago.
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
