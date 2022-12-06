ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laptopmag.com

Why are docking stations so damn expensive? The answer surprisingly makes sense

Plugable founder Bernie Thompson delves into why it costs so much for ‘one device to connect them all’. Docking stations are the secret weapons of the tech industry. To paraphrase The Avengers, Loki “desktop” Odinson may claim “I have an army of ports,” but Tony “laptop” Stark retorts “we have a docking station.”
laptopmag.com

One year later, Apple still doesn’t give a damn about MacBook gaming

Apple still does not care about gaming on the Mac, and that is a huge disappointment — not just to you, but your wallet that just spent a lot of money on a system that’s only going to use about 50% of its power potential. You may remember...
laptopmag.com

MacBook Pro 2023 M2 Max benchmark leak shows off performance improvements

A new M2 Max benchmark has surfaced on Geekbench ahead of Apple's rumored MacBook Pro 2023 models, revealing performance improvements over the M1 Max. This comes after a recent M2 Max benchmark test that surfaced in November, but the results this time around are slightly better. The first set of...
laptopmag.com

Are you sure that's Instagram? This nasty malware latches on to legit apps and steals your data

Cybersecurity researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a new threat dubbed "Zombinder" that lets cybercriminals bind malicious software to legitimate Android apps, wreaking havoc on your Android device. Zombinder sounds like a living-dead menace for a reason. It's a third-party service on the darknet that deploys nasty malware entities like Ermac. It...

