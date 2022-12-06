ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee gives additional $18M incentive to Ultium Cells in Spring Hill

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give Ultium Cells an additional $18 million incentive for expanding its yet-to-be opened electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Spring Hill. The $275 million additional promise at the facility is in addition to the previously promised $2.3 billion initial project that...
SPRING HILL, TN
TSSAA to allow regulated NIL payments to Tennessee high school athletes, per multiple reports

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) made waves on Thursday when its Legislative Council approved a change to Article II, Section 18, otherwise known as the “Amateur Rule.”. In essence, the Council approved unanimously that high school student-athletes in Tennessee can, with certain restrictions, be paid for their...
TENNESSEE STATE
Legislative Council approves Amateur Rule change, opens NIL door

The TSSAA Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro on Thursday. The council voted on eight proposed changes in the TSSAA Bylaws that were discussed with administrators of member schools in East, Middle, and West Tennessee at the regional meetings that were held in early November. Only one of the eight proposals...
MURFREESBORO, TN

