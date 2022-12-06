ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Westbound I-44 west of Springfield is open again

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Both lanes of I-44 West are now open.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the two crashes that closed down I-44 this morning ended with several injuries.

The first crash, which McClure verified involved a tractor-trailer unit that set on fire, two dump trucks, and an unoccupied vehicle, resulting in one moderate injury.

The location of the crash on I-44 as of 6:30 a.m. 12-6

The secondary crash, which involved two pickups, resulted in one of the drivers being taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other driver being treated for moderate injuries.

No fatalities occurred as of 7:45 a.m. this morning.

McClure said that he suspected the crashes were caused by bad driving.

“It’s the failure of the drivers to adapt to conditions,” McClure said. The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

McClure said that the interstate would likely be closed for five or six hours as they clear the wreckage. Traffic is being directed around the wreckage until then. This article will be updated when more information is released.

Original story:

UPDATE 7:45 A.M. — Reports of emergency responders directing traffic past the wreckage are coming in. The lanes are still closed, but traffic is reportedly beginning to flow again.

According to MoDOT Southwest, westbound I-44 traffic is closed at Chestnut and being diverted off at that street.

UPDATE 7:20 A.M. — According to Ozarks Traffic, both lanes of eastbound I-44 is now open. Both lanes of westbound I-44 are still closed.

UPDATE 7 A.M. — On the other side of the traffic, eastbound I-44 is backed up for 2 miles. There are two accidents in the area, one involving a Dodge Dart that required the passenger to be extracted and another involving a semi-tractor unit and two dump trucks, according to Ozarks First crew at the scene.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both westbound I-44 around mile marker 69.4 are closed, and one eastbound lane is closed as emergency responders respond to a crash.

MM 69.2 is west of Springfield, just outside city limits. No information about what caused the crash. A passenger was injured in the accident.

MoDOT reported the crash at 5:38 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information is released. This information was current as of 6:30 a.m.

