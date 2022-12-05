Read full article on original website
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Bone-Chilling Story Of John Jamelske, The ‘Syracuse Dungeon Master’
Between 1988 and 2003, John Jamelske abducted women and girls as young as 14 and held them as prisoners in his secret bunker — where he raped them daily. New York kidnapper and rapist John Jamelske earned many names after the world learned the truth about his crimes, from the “Syracuse Dungeon Master” to the “Ariel Castro of Syracuse.” Over a 15-year period, Jamelske kidnapped, imprisoned, and systematically raped five women ranging in age from 14 to 53 years.
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
wwnytv.com
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
ithaca.com
An Eviction Before the Holidays?
The fight to stop an eviction of the residents at 417 S Aurora St. has taken many twists and turns over the past several months. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department was set to carry out the eviction on December 9, but the Ithaca Tenants Union has announced that the Sheriff has decided to postpone the eviction until further notice.
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Is There a Lost Treasure from 1875 Near Bear Creek in Hannibal?
Did you know there was a train wreck in 1875 near Bear Creek in Hannibal where many jewels and diamonds were lost and never recovered? It's true and thanks to one local researcher, we now can know more about this legend that just happens to be true. Big thanks to...
cnycentral.com
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
cnycentral.com
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
UPDATE: OTL Weekly Round-Up suspect Steven A. Johnson arrested
Update: The shoplifter in Madison County has been identified as 38-year-old Steven A. Johnson from Canastota. He was arrested by State Police on December 5. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In November, NewsChannel 9 put viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton who has now been identified and arrested. Police are still […]
Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report Arrests 11-29-22 through 12-5-22
VTL05 l1.01A UM3 (6858) VTLllll.D1 IO (6379) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD TRAFFIC DEVICE VIOL:RED. FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF DWI- 1ST OFFENSE. Inmate Name: GREENE, CONNOR JAMES. Address: 519 S 1ST ST, FULTON, NY. Birth Date: 03/23/94. Arrest Number: 9377. Time/Date:...
Fulton Tractor Supply Company Store To Host Photos With Santa Event
FULTON, N.Y — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
cnycentral.com
Emergency crews respond to fire at Texas Roadhouse
Syracuse, NY — Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at Texas Roadhouse off Erie Boulevard around 5:30 this evening. Firefighters say no one was injured. They say the fire started in one of the exhaust rooms.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
A Salina tech company is moving its headquarters and 100 jobs to downtown Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. – A technology hardware company plans to move its headquarters and 100 jobs from its longtime home in Salina to downtown Syracuse. CXtec Inc. CEO Peter Belyea said the company will relocate to the City Center project on West Jefferson Street when the former department store’s transformation into office space is completed next summer.
