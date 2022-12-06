ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen brothers tasered in fight with other students at school in Columbia, sheriff says

By Noah Feit
 4 days ago

Two teenage brothers were each arrested on multiple charges after a fight at a high school in Columbia Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 15- and 16-year-old brothers were tased during their altercation with other students and school resource officers, and one deputy had to be hospitalized, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The incident happened at Richland Northeast High School , according to the release. The Richland District 2 school is on Brookfield Road in Columbia, near Decker Boulevard .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODKEh_0jYzlbbL00
Richland Northeast High School Emily Bohatch/ebohatch@thestate.com

During the afternoon, school resource officers responded to a fight in the cafeteria, where they attempted to separate the brothers, who were involved in a physical altercation with other students, the sheriff’s department said.

Both students refused to comply with commands and tried to break free from the school resource officers to continue fighting, according to the release.

Both students were tased and detained, the sheriff’s department said.

During the altercation, the 16-year-old student assaulted a deputy, according to the release. Information about the assault was not available, but the deputy was hurt and taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released, the sheriff’s department said.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

The 16-year-old student was charged with assault on an officer, threatening the life of a public official, affray, and breach of peace, according to the release.

His brother was charged with affray and breach of peace, the sheriff’s department said.

Both teens were booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the release. Their names are not being made public because of their ages.

Information about why the fight started, or the number of students involved, was not available.

The high school was not placed on any kind of lockdown during the incident, a Richland 2 spokesperson told The State Tuesday.

There was no word on any punishment the brothers could face from the school district.

This is not the first time this year a student has been arrested on the Richland Northeast High School campus.

In September, a 14-year-old girl was arrested on multiple charges after she pulled out a knife during a fight with other students. No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department in that incident.

In May, a 15-year-old student was arrested after he was found with a loaded gun , the sheriff’s department said.

In February, a different 15-year-old student was arrested on multiple charges after he was found with an unloaded gun on school grounds, the sheriff’s department said.

