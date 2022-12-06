Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
electrek.co
Outlet claims Tesla China president will replace Elon Musk as CEO right after losing fake news case
In a truly bizarre situation, media outlet Pingwest claims that Tesla has decided to replace Elon Musk as CEO with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla China, right after losing a lawsuit over fake news against Tesla. Pingwest is a Chinese tech publication with a decent-size following on social media and...
natureworldnews.com
Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation
A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Sunak set to end ban on new onshore windfarms in face of Tory rebellion
Deal reached that paves way for communities in England to authorise projects without unanimous support
Rishi Sunak is urged to get tough on China by ripping out hundreds of thousands of smart meters which could allegedly be used to shut down the UK's power supplies
Rishi Sunak is facing calls to get tougher with China by potentially ripping out hundreds of thousands of ‘Chinese smart meters’ which could be allegedly used to shut down UK power supplies. On the eve of the G20 summit in Indonesia, the Prime Minister was urged to remind...
Jeremy Hunt to outline plans for shake-up of City regulation
Chancellor expected to target senior managers’ regime and ringfencing rules in 30-point package
Tories urged to take down ‘appalling’ video of Sadiq Khan in ‘gun sights’
Labour MPs have urged the Conservatives to discipline a local party that posted a video of Sadiq Khan's face "through the sight on a gun".The Tottenham Conservatives group posted the video of the mayor of London to TikTok and Facebook this week as part of their campaign against his clean air policies.The video depicts Mr Khan manically laughing at voters while being observed through what appears to be a scoped lens with crosshairs.Local MP David Lammy warned that "online abuse and incitement has real-world consequences" and said posts like this were one one of the reasons Mr Khan needs...
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
BBC appoints Sir Damon Buffini to deputy chair to boost its commercial income
The BBC has appointed former private equity businessman Sir Damon Buffini as its deputy chair as the corporation seeks to boost its commercial income amid uncertainty to its licence fee funding.The 60-year-old, who was a founding partner of international investment firm Permira for more than 10 years, will take on the role alongside his current position as chair of the BBC Commercial Board.This comes as Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said it is “impossible” to sustain the broadcaster on its current licence fee model and confirmed she would pursue the Government review into the annual charge.Earlier this year, Donelan’s predecessor Nadine...
Charity founder awaits ruling on bid to challenge findings in regulator’s report
The founder of collapsed charity Keeping Kids Company is waiting to see whether a judge will give her the go-ahead to mount a High Court challenge to criticisms in a regulator’s report.Mr Justice Bourne on Thursday considered Camila Batmanghelidjh’s complaints about findings made by the Charity Commission at a High Court hearing in London.He indicated he would deliver a ruling on whether she had an arguable case and could mount a “judicial review” soon.Keeping Kids Company, which was also known as Kids Company or Kids Co, was wound up in 2015, the judge heard.It supported vulnerable children and young people in...
Ministers to release papers relating to firm recommended by Michelle Mone
Labour force move to release material about awarding of contract to PPE Medpro through humble address in Commons
China's plans for giant new London embassy unexpectedly rejected by local officials on security grounds
China's plans for a giant new embassy opposite the Tower of London have been unanimously rejected by local councilors on the grounds they pose a security risk to local residents, in a surprise decision that comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's diplomatic activity in the United Kingdom.
Council of Europe urges UK to rethink controversial Troubles legacy legislation
An international human rights commissioner has urged the Government to consider withdrawing contentious legislation dealing with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic said the proposals raised serious issues over compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).The convention enshrines the right for effective state investigations into deaths.The Council’s Committee of Ministers has also voiced concern about the Legacy Bill, which offers conditional immunity from prosecution for perpetrators of Troubles crimes who agree to provide information to a new truth recovery body, and a move to end conflict-related civil...
The 4-day work week is coming: Fewer hours, same pay
A stunning conclusion to the first extensive study of a four-day workweek has been reached: None of the 33 participating organizations are switching back to a regular five-day schedule.
Strep A – live: NHS warns healthcare leaders of increased demand as infection spreads
NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.It comes as experts have warned the NHS is “bursting at the seems” with staff demoralised at the standards of care.Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as NHS performance against emergency targets slumps to a new low, new data shows.Chris Hopson, who is chief strategy officer at NHS England, said the NHS is under “significant pressure”. He said there “are so many instances that we have at the moment where, despite best efforts at the frontline, NHS staff...
Calls for probe after leaked footage reveals top Scottish Government official boasting that part of his job is 'breaking up' the United Kingdom
Scotland's top civil servant has been urged to launch a probe after a senior Scottish Government official said part of his job was 'breaking up' the UK. A leaked video shows Ken Thomson, the Scottish Government's director-general of strategy and external affairs, telling colleagues his title helps open doors in Whitehall.
BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
Comments / 0