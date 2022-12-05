Read full article on original website
A New Tennant
A new T-Mobile retail store will be moving into the former Family Video building at 1020 S. Main St in Bryan. T-Mobile’s building permit to start renovations on the building was approved at the Bryan City Council meeting this week. The contractor has not yet been set, but the estimated cost for interior renovations are about $141,000 dollars, officials say. No start date or opening date has been announced. Council members extended their gratitude towards the new business entering the city. Family Video announced it was closing the Bryan and Defiance stores in September 2020. T-Mobile is the brand name used by some of the mobile communications subsidiaries of the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG.
Sewer Funds Looking Good
The Village of Montpelier appears to be in line for more than $320,000 dollars in Community Development Block Grant funds for work on the Cranberry Run sewer line. Officials told county commissioners during an online video conference call Monday…the hearing was held on a request by Montpelier to apply for $322,700 dollars of Critical Infrastructure funds to upgrade a section of aging, 100-year-old sewer line. The estimated cost of doing the 200 and 300 blocks of West Washington Street is $650,000. So leveraging the funds and village matching funds…totaling $322,700 with the Critical Infrastructure money…would just about cover the entire estimated cost of installing liner in the two blocks, officials add.
