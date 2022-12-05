A new T-Mobile retail store will be moving into the former Family Video building at 1020 S. Main St in Bryan. T-Mobile’s building permit to start renovations on the building was approved at the Bryan City Council meeting this week. The contractor has not yet been set, but the estimated cost for interior renovations are about $141,000 dollars, officials say. No start date or opening date has been announced. Council members extended their gratitude towards the new business entering the city. Family Video announced it was closing the Bryan and Defiance stores in September 2020. T-Mobile is the brand name used by some of the mobile communications subsidiaries of the German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom AG.

BRYAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO