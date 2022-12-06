WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Waterbury got a crash course on how to make this holiday season a little uglier. The Waterbury Public Library hosted their first ever ugly holiday sweater workshop. The Library provided the glue guns, gorilla glue, and ornaments and people were encouraged to be as creative as possible. Event organizers say the workshop is a great way to let loose and have fun during this time of year.

WATERBURY, VT ・ 1 HOUR AGO