Vermont State

Making an ugly sweater your own

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Waterbury got a crash course on how to make this holiday season a little uglier. The Waterbury Public Library hosted their first ever ugly holiday sweater workshop. The Library provided the glue guns, gorilla glue, and ornaments and people were encouraged to be as creative as possible. Event organizers say the workshop is a great way to let loose and have fun during this time of year.
WATERBURY, VT
Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
PSU students collaborate on Gorham paper plant redevelopment

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
BURLINGTON, VT

