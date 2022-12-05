Tbh I just hope they find the person/ppl responsible and they don’t just get a slap on the wrist bc this has been a huge inconvenience for everyone🙄
there are some sad people with nothing elsa to do then stick the noise where it doesn't belong its sad that we the people have to go with out becouse of others opinions it's not right and I pray that the ones that did it pay for there foolish acts to Moore County and the people
of course EVERYTHING is Trump's fault or his followers fault! what about the theory that some type of antifa group did it solely to have it go national and stoke the fires against trump and his followers??? oh, we can't do THAT because "conspiracy theory" blah blah...more and more of those supposed theories are being proved true tho!
