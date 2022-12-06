Read full article on original website
C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett meet at Heisman weekend before Ohio State faces Georgia in CFB Playoff
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud and Stetson Bennett had similar beginnings to their college football careers but each of their journeys has been rather different. Both players, however, worked their way to New York City as Heisman Trophy finalists this season and will meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Big Ten Conference admits error in allowing Ohio State buzzer-beating, game-winning shot against Rutgers
Ohio State guard Tanner Holden hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Buckeyes defeat Rutgers, 67-66, Thursday night. There’s just one problem: according to the Big Ten Conference, Holden’s shot should not have counted. The league issued a statement Friday admitting the officials should have stopped play before the game-winning shot occurred.
Peach Bowl CEO Strokan on Georgia-OSU: 'We could not have written a better script'
Over the course of Ohio State’s football history, the Buckeyes have played in 54 postseason bowl games. OSU has played in 13 different bowl games and seen postseason action in 15 different cities. But there will be a new bowl added to the list on Dec. 31 as No....
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Elite Buckeye TE commit Jelani Thurman discusses Wilson leaving, Bailey taking over
Elite Ohio State tight end commitment Jelani Thurman discusses Kevin Wilson leaving, Keenan Bailey taking over for the Buckeyes.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud on missing Jaxon Smith-Njigba nearly all season: 'It's been really tough'
NEW YORK – C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy finalist for the second straight season. The Ohio State quarterback came into the year as the favorite to win the award and remained as such for much of the season. But heading into Saturday night, it is USC quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to hear his name called at the Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Matayo Uiagalelei down to three schools
Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
Texas VB Live Updates: Zoe Fleck having big impact on No. 1 Texas volleyball as Longhorns pursue a title
AUSTIN, Texas — When No. 1 Texas volleyball takes the floor Saturday at 5 pm CT in Gregory Gym against No. 10 Ohio State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, it won't be hard to spot Big 12 Libero of the Year - Zoe Fleck. She'll be the lone Longhorn in a dark jersey, usually putting on an incredible defensive display from the back line, diving left, right and forward to somehow get her forearms between the ball and the floor to dig out one opposing, rifled attack after another.
