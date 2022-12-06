ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Big Ten Conference admits error in allowing Ohio State buzzer-beating, game-winning shot against Rutgers

Ohio State guard Tanner Holden hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to help the Buckeyes defeat Rutgers, 67-66, Thursday night. There’s just one problem: according to the Big Ten Conference, Holden’s shot should not have counted. The league issued a statement Friday admitting the officials should have stopped play before the game-winning shot occurred.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei down to three schools

Defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco returned to Ohio State in September when the Buckeyes played Notre Dame. He had been to OSU multiple times previously including an official visit, but wanted to make another trip to Columbus for a specific reason. “I wanted to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Texas VB Live Updates: Zoe Fleck having big impact on No. 1 Texas volleyball as Longhorns pursue a title

AUSTIN, Texas — When No. 1 Texas volleyball takes the floor Saturday at 5 pm CT in Gregory Gym against No. 10 Ohio State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, it won't be hard to spot Big 12 Libero of the Year - Zoe Fleck. She'll be the lone Longhorn in a dark jersey, usually putting on an incredible defensive display from the back line, diving left, right and forward to somehow get her forearms between the ball and the floor to dig out one opposing, rifled attack after another.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy