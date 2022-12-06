Read full article on original website
ieefa.org
Navigating the many faces of Indonesia’s energy transition schemes
Indonesia is moving ahead with at least five energy transition schemes at the same time, as of the time of the report release. The Indonesian energy transition mechanism (ETM) is not a simple one-track endeavor. At the crux of the matter is the need to free up both capacity and...
ieefa.org
Lightsource BP closes on green financing package for solar projects in Australia
Lightsource BP has successfully closed on a A$540m (US$365m) portfolio green financing package and will begin full construction activities on its Wellington North and Wunghnu solar projects located in New South Wales and Victoria. Construction by Gransolar on both projects began under early work agreements in August 2022, with full...
ieefa.org
Tamil Nadu could add 25 gigawatts of new wind capacity by 2030
A new roadmap from the Global Wind Energy Council has found that Tamil Nadu could add 25GW of new wind capacity by 2030. This would attract billions of dollars of investment and generate over 100,000 jobs in the best-case scenarios of GWEC’s new roadmap for the state, which was developed in partnership with the SED Fund and Deloitte.
ieefa.org
MENA, a potential new hub for green steel and green iron metallics
The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region has the high-grade iron ore supply, existing DRI capacity, green hydrogen potential and renewable energy resources necessary for producing green steel, putting it at an advantage worldwide. New investments in these green steel prerequisites in the MENA region by major iron ore,...
ieefa.org
Offshore wind applications in Brazil now total 176.6 gigawatts in proposed capacity
Four more applications for environmental investigation licences for offshore wind projects have landed on the desk of Brazil’s Institute for the Environment and Natural Resources (IBAMA), bringing the total to 71 applications and 176.6 GW in proposed capacity. Since many of the project sites overlap, not all of the...
ieefa.org
The UK’s new mine approval comes as steelmakers are accelerating the shift away from coking coal
The UK government’s decision to approve the Cumbria coal mine comes as new low-carbon steel investments in Europe accelerate with government support. Little of the new coal will be used by UK steelmakers, who are making it clear they want government support to transition away from coal in order to remain competitive.
ieefa.org
Singapore renewables firm eyes east Asia for utility scale capacity growth
Singapore-based renewables firm EDPR Sunseap is eyeing north Asian economies as well as Vietnam and Australia to expand its utility-scale growth capacity, said a company executive on Wednesday. "Today our utilities strategy is heavily focused on Vietnam, China, South Korea, Japan and potentially Australia if we can find the opportunities...
ieefa.org
What’s a fair price for domestic gas? $12 per gigajoule is too high
The gas industry’s profitability is determined by export sales, not domestic prices, as over 70% of gas produced on the east coast of Australia is exported. A price cap of $7/GJ for domestic gas allows for all gas fields in eastern Australia to make profits over and above a return on equity, with some gas fields highly profitable at this level.
ieefa.org
Developer CWP Global signs deal to develop 10-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Djibouti
Renewables company CWP Global has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Djibouti to develop a 10GW renewable and green hydrogen hub in Djibouti. Strategically located in the Horn of Africa and with a great maritime transport connection to other markets, the Power to X project could potentially place the country as a major exporter in the region of green ammonia, according to the Ministry of Energy and natural resources (MERN).
ieefa.org
Equinor set to begin construction at 531-megawatt Mendubim solar project in Brazil
Equinor has made the final investment decision on its 531MW Mendubim solar project in Brazil. Mendubim is being developed as a joint venture between Scatec, Hydro Rein and Equinor, and is located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. All three partners have an equal stake of 33.3% in...
ieefa.org
Australian energy ministers back financing mechanism to push development of big batteries and other long-duration energy storage technologies
Federal and state energy ministers have agreed on a new mechanism that can fast-track the development of big batteries and long duration storage as the country seeks to accelerate its switch from coal to renewables. The ministers met in Brisbane on Thursday to discuss a new mechanism that seeks to...
ieefa.org
Governance challenges in Indonesia’s energy transition
Breaking down the many facets of Indonesia’s energy transition schemes including the hallmark US$20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) Billion-dollar climate investments in Asian countries have made headlines in the wake of the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Change Conference (COP27) and the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, such as Indonesia’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) and Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) Country Platform. A new report by Elrika Hamdi, Energy Finance Analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), addresses the opportunities and risks behind the many faces of Indonesia’s energy transition plans, as well as the country’s path toward energy sustainability, affordability and independence.
