Virginia C. Michaels
Virginia Michaels (nee Cordes) left this world on December 5, 2022, in Madison after a long illness, and journeyed to Jesus Christ’s embrace after 94 years. She grew up in Cincinnati, graduated from Withrow High School and the College of Music at the University of Cincinnati, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Radio Education, graduating on July 24, 1948. She was an actress, first on radio station WLW, Cincinnati, and then in several community theater productions.
