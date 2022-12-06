Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Jeremy demands what he believes Diane stole from himCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ralph A. Nelson
Ralph A. Nelson of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at Avalon Square at the age of 87. He was born in Prentice, WI on April 16, 1935, the son of Arthur and Sadie (nee Hermanson) Nelson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ralph was married to Janice (nee Larson) for over 60 years. In his active years, he enjoyed softball, bowling and golf. Ralph worked as a police officer for the city of Wauwatosa for 31 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working for Pro-Health Care as a transport driver and volunteering at the Hope Center. He was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield where he served on the grounds committee and as an usher. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janice, and their children, Lynn (Jim) Gomez of Waukesha, Timothy (Kathy) Nelson of Mukwonago and Jill (Paul Snyder) Nelson of Delafield; his grandchildren, Wade (Jaclyn) Nelson and Samuel (Jack Feria) Nelson and great-grandson, Holden Nelson. He is further survived by his sistersin- law Noreen Nelson of Cottage Grove, MN and Jan Nelson of Tomahawk; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eileen Heikkinen and brothers James, Harvey, and Robert Nelson.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janine M. Schaefer
July 21, 1961 - Dec. 3, 2022. Janine M. Schaefer (nee Nelson), age 61, of Kewaskum died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born July 21, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond and Theresa (nee Kraimer) Nelson. After high school she lived in Spirit and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shane ‘Mitt’ Donis Megonigle
Shane “Mitt” Donis Megonigle, 52, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of West Bend, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 with his loving wife at his side. Shane was born on September 8, 1970, to the late Donis and Barbara (nee Ferencevich) Megonigle in Rhinelander. Shane proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm. His great loves in life were traveling with his wife, Etta, spending time with his family, mentoring, golfing, laughing, and of course, “snack time.” Shane was an incredibly generous person who always rooted for the underdog. His family knows him as “the giver.” Those Shane leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Etta Marie (nee Morris- Noble) Megonigle; his stepfather, Ed Kotlewski; his sons, Ryan Megonigle, Craig and Ethan Morris-Noble; his daughter, Cassie (Andy) Tappa; his two grandchildren, Lane and Lara Tappa; his sisters, LeAnn Megonigle, Dawn (Jim) Hill, Cindy (Jeff) Metz, Terri Megonigle, and Shannon Megonigle; his nieces and nephews Eric (Lauren) Vogt, Beth (Chris) Tupper, Brandon (Sam) Peters, Korey Peters, Ciarah Metz, Avah Metz, Tyler Megonigle, Reginal Jennings Jr., and Christopher “CJ” Jennings; other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Daniel T. Stemper
March 1, 1955 - Dec. 3, 2022. Daniel T. Stemper went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was in the ICU of Aurora Hospital following a massive heart attack and complications. He was born March 1, 1955, the son of Edward and Phyllis Stemper. Upon graduating Random Lake High School Dan continued farming, it wasn’t a job, it was a way of life for him, and he loved it. After selling the farm in 2006 he continued working on the farm faithfully until his passing.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joseph P. Moroni
Joseph found peace surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 71. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne of 19 years; his children Matthew (Rose) Moroni, Andrew Moroni, Ben (Meredith) Groenevelt and Katie (Mark) Dahl; his grandchildren Anna, Joe, Frank, Lexi, Whitney, Heidi, Lauren and Amanda; and his siblings Harry (Barrie), Kitty Ryan, (the late Thomas), Frank (Catherine), Judy Martin Veatch (Les), Molly, and Nancy Bangiola (Paul).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arthur F. Rude
Arthur F. Rude, AKA Mr. Howdy Howdy, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on December 6, 2022, at the age 86. Beloved husband of 63 years to Janet (nee Voss). He was beloved father of Laura Holmes, Linda (Mike) Johannes and John Rude; brother of Bill Rude, Robert (Maxine) Rude and Sister Helen Rude. He was known as Papa by his grandkids Joshua (Abby) Delaney, Corey (Katelyn) Holmes, Shauna (Melany) Holmes, Joshua (Cassidy) Wennesheimer, Anna (Craig) Snowden, Thea Wennesheimer, Jennifer Leitzke-Rude; great grandkids Charlie, Dominic, Drayk, Kaleb, Xander, Jocelyn, Karleen and Linkin. He is further survived by brother-in-law Gordon Voss and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Alan Holmes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Barbara Stilwell (nee Stocks)
Feb. 3, 1931 - Dec. 4, 2022. Barbara Stilwell (nee Stocks) passed away on December 4, 2022, at the age of 91 from Alzheimer’s. She was born to parents Dewey and Nellie Stocks (nee Rockteacher) in North Prairie on February 3, 1931. Barbara worked for Fox Head Brewery for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dolores Mae East
May 21, 1929 - December 2, 2022. Dolores Mae East of Hartford passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 93 years. She was born, daughter of Vernon and Florence (nee Kreilkamp) East, on May 21, 1929. Delores enjoyed traveling. She traveled the U.S., Europe, Ireland, and South America in her younger years. Then later in life she did her semi-annual trips to Door County with friends. She loved to play cards and enjoyed teaching her nieces how to play euchre and cribbage. Dolores worked at Lincoln School for 18 years as an administrative assistant.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Warriors’ press impresses in win
MUSKEGO — Muskego’s press was effective early. The second time around, it was decisive. The Warriors pressed their way to a big early lead, saw Mukwonago battle back for a halftime tie, but then turned a flurry of forced turnovers into a 12point second-half run to remain undefeated with a 78-58 victory in a Classic 8 Conference boys basketball game on Friday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
John ‘Jack’ Martin Janke, 79
John “Jack” Martin Janke, 79, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 18 years, formerly of Menomonee Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Cape Coral. He was born November 20, 1943 in Port Washington to Harold and Linda Janke, now deceased. Jack served his...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip
HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wildcats punch back
CEDARBURG — Before it knew what hit it, University School of Milwaukee got punched in the mouth. While it took some time, its counterpunch delivered a little more juice. After Brookfield scored less than 90 seconds in, the Wildcats answered with a four-goal second period and went on to earn a 5-2 victory in an Eastern Shores Conference girls hockey game Tuesday at The Ponds of Brookfield.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Spartans conquer all on the mat
WEST BEND — With its three returning WIAA individual state champions and a smattering of other talent scattered throughout the line-up, the West Bend West wrestling team has been known as a strong tournament team in recent years. But with their smaller overall line-ups (just 17 total this year),...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harbeck, Delorit to run for Grafton village president
GRAFTON — Two people have now taken out papers to run for Grafton village president after current, longtime President Jim Brunnquell said he would not seek another term. Trustees Lisa Harbeck and Dan Delorit both confirmed to the News Graphic that they will run for the position. Harbeck has...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chargers win in rivalry thriller
KEWASKUM — Kettle Moraine Lutheran girls’ basketball coach Jason Walz appreciates the little things in life. Such as made free throws and sophomore guards Makenzie Luehring and Maddie Leffel’s knack for the big play when the Chargers really need it. And it was no more true than...
Greater Milwaukee Today
2 fires Thursday in Oconomowoc, no injuries
OCONOMOWOC — Two fires were reported in Oconomowoc on Thursday evening. Western Lakes Fire District responded to a chimney fire at 6:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Summer Creek Road. The homeowner reported smoke and flames inside the residence as well as the exterior of the chimney. Upon...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wraalstad follows father as lineman, leader
OCONOMOWOC — Consider Brandon Wraalstad a chip off the old blocker. That’s no typo. And the heritage holds true both on and off the football field. Wraalstad became the second of Brian and Kristen Wraalstad’s sons to play football for Oconomowoc High School, but the first to follow in Brian’s cleatprints as a lineman. And like his father, he excelled at it. Even a broken hip sustained during his sophomore year could not deny him.
Comments / 0