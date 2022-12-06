Ralph A. Nelson of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at Avalon Square at the age of 87. He was born in Prentice, WI on April 16, 1935, the son of Arthur and Sadie (nee Hermanson) Nelson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ralph was married to Janice (nee Larson) for over 60 years. In his active years, he enjoyed softball, bowling and golf. Ralph worked as a police officer for the city of Wauwatosa for 31 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working for Pro-Health Care as a transport driver and volunteering at the Hope Center. He was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield where he served on the grounds committee and as an usher. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janice, and their children, Lynn (Jim) Gomez of Waukesha, Timothy (Kathy) Nelson of Mukwonago and Jill (Paul Snyder) Nelson of Delafield; his grandchildren, Wade (Jaclyn) Nelson and Samuel (Jack Feria) Nelson and great-grandson, Holden Nelson. He is further survived by his sistersin- law Noreen Nelson of Cottage Grove, MN and Jan Nelson of Tomahawk; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eileen Heikkinen and brothers James, Harvey, and Robert Nelson.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO