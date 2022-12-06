ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?

Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
RICHMOND, VA
windsorweekly.com

Nazario trial witness has history of defending police shootings

A self-described “Black conservative” social media commentator with a history of defending police shootings of African Americans is among the witnesses Windsor Police Officer Daniel Crocker plans to call in his defense when Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario’s $1 million lawsuit against him and ex-officer Joe Gutierrez goes to trial Jan. 9.
RICHMOND, VA
police1.com

Former Va. officer sentenced to 6 years in death of man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Newport News police officer was sentenced Friday to 6 years in prison in the killing of a man in his home three years ago. Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer handed down the sentence against former Police Sgt. Alvin Trevor Pearson in the shooting death of 43-year-old Henry K. “Hank” Berry III on Dec. 27, 2019.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

