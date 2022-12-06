Read full article on original website
Related
Left lanes closed on I-295 in Henrico for tractor-trailer crash
Drivers can expect delays on I-295 in Henrico County due to a tractor trailer crash.
Car engulfed in flames shuts down 288 near Robious Road in Powhatan County
A vehicle fire has shut down 288 near Robious Road in Powhatan County.
Car stolen in downtown Richmond, VCU Police searching for suspect
Police are searching for a suspect in a car theft that occurred in downtown Richmond near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.
Crime Insider: Man in Richmond crash was shot behind apartments
A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting behind two apartment buildings on Richmond's Southside Friday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.
Woman killed in second South Richmond shooting blocks away, police investigating
The Richmond Police Department is investigating a second deadly shooting on Ruffin Road in South Richmond.
Congregation member responds to body found behind Hanover church
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found on a church patio in Mechanicsville on Wednesday afternoon.
New details: Hanover Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate case of Richmond woman found dead behind church
New details have emerged on Friday in the investigation of an incident in which a Richmond woman was found dead behind a church in Mechanicsville on Nov. 7.
NBC12
Early morning tractor trailer crash leads to lane closures on I-295
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists should expect delays on I-295 towards Highland Springs near exit 31 in Henrico County due to a tractor-trailer crash. All left lanes are closed. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes or expect delays.
What happened to the violence interrupters in Richmond?
Mayor Levar Stoney and former Police Chief Gerald Smith announced in February that the city of Richmond would be taking new measures to fight gun violence. The violence interrupters were intended to serve as mediators for people at risk of committing violence. Ten months later, the question stands -- where are they?
Horse trailer and mail truck crash on I-95 south, cause multiple lane closures, traffic backups in Henrico
The crash occurred southbound at mile marker 86, near the Sliding Hill Road exit. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed.
windsorweekly.com
Nazario trial witness has history of defending police shootings
A self-described “Black conservative” social media commentator with a history of defending police shootings of African Americans is among the witnesses Windsor Police Officer Daniel Crocker plans to call in his defense when Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario’s $1 million lawsuit against him and ex-officer Joe Gutierrez goes to trial Jan. 9.
police1.com
Former Va. officer sentenced to 6 years in death of man
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former Newport News police officer was sentenced Friday to 6 years in prison in the killing of a man in his home three years ago. Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer handed down the sentence against former Police Sgt. Alvin Trevor Pearson in the shooting death of 43-year-old Henry K. “Hank” Berry III on Dec. 27, 2019.
Hawk shot with arrow spotted in Old Gun Road area is ‘weaker,’ ‘having more difficulty in flight’
8News first reported on the hawk being shot on Nov. 23, and more than two weeks later the hawk was spotted again, but witnesses say the bird is "having more difficulty in flight" and appears "weaker."
Report: Va. man who allegedly killed Ca. family was detained for threats in 2016
A report is shining a light on the past of a man who police say deceived a teenager into an online relationship before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents.
Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County
An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.
NBC12
Shoplifting cases spike in Richmond, merchants says cases are under-reported
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Beasties, a unique gift store, owners say they’ve had to move things around due to shoplifting. Now, merchandise that had been targeted in the past is in the back of the store, along with nine security cameras to keep an eye on everyone. This...
‘How does this make sense?’: Family, community leaders react to deadly shooting in South Richmond
Family members and leaders are speaking out after a man was shot and killed in South Richmond.
York K-9 officer loose at Kings Mountain State Park
A York County Sheriff's K-9 officer got loose from his handler on Wednesday.
rvahub.com
Suspect sought in indecent exposure incidents occurring in the Museum District
Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the adult male in the photo who is suspected of peeping in windows and indecently exposing himself outside of homes on multiple occasions in the area. At approximately 10:03 p.m., Friday, December 2, officers responded to a report...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
