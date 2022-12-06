Read full article on original website
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022: Lewis Capaldi says 'it's a sad day' as he consoles England supporters during his performance after World Cup loss - before teasing fans he was bringing Ed Sheeran out on stage
Lewis Capaldi certainly put on a show as he performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The singer, 26, hit the stage and consoled England fans after the devastating World Cup loss against France, before teasing fans that he was bringing out Ed Sheeran to duet.
World Cup 2022: US sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar
A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed as extra time began in the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night. Early reports suggest he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed.
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
