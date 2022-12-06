Read full article on original website
Shane ‘Mitt’ Donis Megonigle
Shane “Mitt” Donis Megonigle, 52, of Palm Coast, Florida, formerly of West Bend, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 with his loving wife at his side. Shane was born on September 8, 1970, to the late Donis and Barbara (nee Ferencevich) Megonigle in Rhinelander. Shane proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Operation Desert Storm. His great loves in life were traveling with his wife, Etta, spending time with his family, mentoring, golfing, laughing, and of course, “snack time.” Shane was an incredibly generous person who always rooted for the underdog. His family knows him as “the giver.” Those Shane leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Etta Marie (nee Morris- Noble) Megonigle; his stepfather, Ed Kotlewski; his sons, Ryan Megonigle, Craig and Ethan Morris-Noble; his daughter, Cassie (Andy) Tappa; his two grandchildren, Lane and Lara Tappa; his sisters, LeAnn Megonigle, Dawn (Jim) Hill, Cindy (Jeff) Metz, Terri Megonigle, and Shannon Megonigle; his nieces and nephews Eric (Lauren) Vogt, Beth (Chris) Tupper, Brandon (Sam) Peters, Korey Peters, Ciarah Metz, Avah Metz, Tyler Megonigle, Reginal Jennings Jr., and Christopher “CJ” Jennings; other relatives and friends.
Collette T. Sullivan
Collette T. Sullivan, nee Westenberger, of West Bend died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 97 years. She was born September 10, 1925, to the late Edwin and Anna (nee Niedermeier) Westenberger. On March 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to...
Ralph A. Nelson
Ralph A. Nelson of Waukesha died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family at Avalon Square at the age of 87. He was born in Prentice, WI on April 16, 1935, the son of Arthur and Sadie (nee Hermanson) Nelson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ralph was married to Janice (nee Larson) for over 60 years. In his active years, he enjoyed softball, bowling and golf. Ralph worked as a police officer for the city of Wauwatosa for 31 years. Following his retirement, he enjoyed working for Pro-Health Care as a transport driver and volunteering at the Hope Center. He was a member of the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brookfield where he served on the grounds committee and as an usher. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Janice, and their children, Lynn (Jim) Gomez of Waukesha, Timothy (Kathy) Nelson of Mukwonago and Jill (Paul Snyder) Nelson of Delafield; his grandchildren, Wade (Jaclyn) Nelson and Samuel (Jack Feria) Nelson and great-grandson, Holden Nelson. He is further survived by his sistersin- law Noreen Nelson of Cottage Grove, MN and Jan Nelson of Tomahawk; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Eileen Heikkinen and brothers James, Harvey, and Robert Nelson.
Virginia C. Michaels
Virginia Michaels (nee Cordes) left this world on December 5, 2022, in Madison after a long illness, and journeyed to Jesus Christ’s embrace after 94 years. She grew up in Cincinnati, graduated from Withrow High School and the College of Music at the University of Cincinnati, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Radio Education, graduating on July 24, 1948. She was an actress, first on radio station WLW, Cincinnati, and then in several community theater productions.
Janine M. Schaefer
July 21, 1961 - Dec. 3, 2022. Janine M. Schaefer (nee Nelson), age 61, of Kewaskum died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born July 21, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond and Theresa (nee Kraimer) Nelson. After high school she lived in Spirit and...
Barbara Stilwell (nee Stocks)
Feb. 3, 1931 - Dec. 4, 2022. Barbara Stilwell (nee Stocks) passed away on December 4, 2022, at the age of 91 from Alzheimer’s. She was born to parents Dewey and Nellie Stocks (nee Rockteacher) in North Prairie on February 3, 1931. Barbara worked for Fox Head Brewery for...
Daniel T. Stemper
March 1, 1955 - Dec. 3, 2022. Daniel T. Stemper went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was in the ICU of Aurora Hospital following a massive heart attack and complications. He was born March 1, 1955, the son of Edward and Phyllis Stemper. Upon graduating Random Lake High School Dan continued farming, it wasn’t a job, it was a way of life for him, and he loved it. After selling the farm in 2006 he continued working on the farm faithfully until his passing.
Dolores Mae East
May 21, 1929 - December 2, 2022. Dolores Mae East of Hartford passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 93 years. She was born, daughter of Vernon and Florence (nee Kreilkamp) East, on May 21, 1929. Delores enjoyed traveling. She traveled the U.S., Europe, Ireland, and South America in her younger years. Then later in life she did her semi-annual trips to Door County with friends. She loved to play cards and enjoyed teaching her nieces how to play euchre and cribbage. Dolores worked at Lincoln School for 18 years as an administrative assistant.
Arthur F. Rude
Arthur F. Rude, AKA Mr. Howdy Howdy, died peacefully surrounded by his family, on December 6, 2022, at the age 86. Beloved husband of 63 years to Janet (nee Voss). He was beloved father of Laura Holmes, Linda (Mike) Johannes and John Rude; brother of Bill Rude, Robert (Maxine) Rude and Sister Helen Rude. He was known as Papa by his grandkids Joshua (Abby) Delaney, Corey (Katelyn) Holmes, Shauna (Melany) Holmes, Joshua (Cassidy) Wennesheimer, Anna (Craig) Snowden, Thea Wennesheimer, Jennifer Leitzke-Rude; great grandkids Charlie, Dominic, Drayk, Kaleb, Xander, Jocelyn, Karleen and Linkin. He is further survived by brother-in-law Gordon Voss and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law Alan Holmes.
Michael E. (Mike) Zahn
Michael E. (Mike) Zahn, age 52, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. Mike was born in West Bend on June 17, 1970, to Gerald F. and Kathleen E. (nee Hoefert) Zahn. He graduated from West Bend East High School in 1988. Mike worked many jobs in his lifetime, but spent most of his working life as a talented mason.
Gerald A. ‘Jerry’ Groth
Gerald A. “Jerry” Groth of West Bend, formerly of Jackson, died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home at Cedar Bay West at the age of 87 years. He was born on April 10, 1935, to the late John and Adela (nee Kannenberg) Groth. In 1957, he...
David V. Tracy
June 22, 1949 - Dec. 4, 2022. David Vincent Tracy, age 73, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc. David was born June 22, 1949, in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Betsy (Barker) Tracy. Gentle, kind and always soft spoken, David made people smile. And...
John ‘Jack’ Martin Janke, 79
John “Jack” Martin Janke, 79, a resident of Cape Coral, FL for the past 18 years, formerly of Menomonee Falls, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Cape Coral. He was born November 20, 1943 in Port Washington to Harold and Linda Janke, now deceased. Jack served his...
2 fires Thursday in Oconomowoc, no injuries
OCONOMOWOC — Two fires were reported in Oconomowoc on Thursday evening. Western Lakes Fire District responded to a chimney fire at 6:39 p.m. in the 700 block of Summer Creek Road. The homeowner reported smoke and flames inside the residence as well as the exterior of the chimney. Upon...
Helping Liv to live
MUSKEGO — Olivia Stoop, or “Liv”, of Muskego just turned 3 over the weekend. The little girl resembles the character of Cindy Lou Who from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” with her blonde locks, big beautiful eyes and sweet demeanor. On Wednesday her mom Erin was busy trying to put away unopened presents. Olivia would rather give presents than open her own, according to her mom. She loves her baby dolls, CoComelon, books and sensory toys. Olivia is in day care and loves her friends there very much. When her family sings “Happy Birthday” she takes out their name and puts in one of her day care friends’ names.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
Dorow gave man accused in Illinois stabbings two days to report to jail
WAUKESHA - An Oak Creek man who had been convicted in a domestic violence case and given two days to report to the Waukesha County Jail by Judge Jennifer Dorow is accused of using that time to travel to Illinois where he allegedly attacked his in-laws last week. Michael Liu,...
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Mequon location
MEQUON — Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing its doors after more than two decades in Mequon, providing some unique opportunities for city officials at one of the busiest corners in the city. The retail property brokerage firm Mid-America Real Estate Group has listed the space located at...
Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip
HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
