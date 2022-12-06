Gas prices in Memphis, surrounding areas continue to fall ahead of holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gas prices are steadily declining in the Memphis area.
Here in Memphis, the average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.06, which is $0.08 lower than a week ago, and $0.32 lower than a month ago.
The all-time record high was $4.64 set back in June.
Desoto County’s gas average is currently $2.81 and Tunica County’s average is $2.91.
Across the river in Arkansas, drivers can expect gas in Crittenden County to be around $2.95.
