In what was largely viewed as the best slate of games to date, week 13 of the NFL season did not disappoint. A flurry of dramatic endings, big plays, and pivotal outcomes occurred. We even had a game end in an overtime tie, with a certain rookie having a key impact on that game. Before spoiling too much more, let's dive into this week's rookie rewind.

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 13

Jalen Pitre gives Texans fans hope

Pitre and the Texans may have lost to the Browns on Sunday (27-14), but his interception of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson was a shot of adrenaline to the arms of Texans fans.

Watch the interception here.

The Browns run a play-action shot in the low red zone, hoping to get Houston's secondary and tertiary-level defenders to bite and leave a schemed void on the backline of the end zone.

Watson seemingly misses Pitre, who undercuts his throw from a robber position. The Velocity of the pass was notable, making the interception even more impressive.

Pitre's plays have been spotlighted throughout this season, but the rookie's big play today is sweeter for Texan fans despite the loss. While the season may be lost and the team is accountable to a barren roster, players like Pitre give the Texans hope.

Connor Heyward makes the most of his homecoming

Connor Heyward was a sixth-round pick in 2022, adding to the Steelers' tradition of keeping brothers together. His older brother Cam Heyward has been a staple of the defense for years, and if Connor continues making plays as he did on Sunday, he may be around for a while too.

Watch his touchdown catch here.

Pittsburgh goes empty in the high red zone with Heyward aligned as the #3 to the field. Atlanta matches with "Red 2," a form of goal-line cover two. Heyward runs an out and up and draws the field safety in with his double move creating a void that leaves him wide open for six.

A do-it-all utility player at Michigan State, this type of route running is something usually reserved for receivers, making this a much-appreciated element to his game.

The Steelers would end up winning the contest 19-16 on the road against Atlanta, adding confidence to the play of Kenny Pickett and his fellow rookies. If Pittsburgh can finish the season on a winning streak, it will be a catalyst for jumpstarting the 2023 season.

Christian Watson continues his hot streak

It may have been too late to save the Packers' season, but Christian Watson's emergence has taken the league by storm, as he added two touchdowns on Sunday against the Bears. That makes eight in the past four games.

Watch his touchdown run here.

His second score of the day wasn't traditional, but when you have a skillset like Watson, you don't have to only catch passes to get points on the board.

Watson takes a reverse to the house, untouched up the boundary and into the endzone. His speed is elite as measured by his combine performance. The Packers line also deserves credit here, selling hard toss action and allowing Watson to be free to the perimeter on the backside, hence the reverse.

The Packers beat the Bears 28-19, and while they are technically in playoff contention, the path to the postseason is a long one. One thing that's certain is Watson will be a key part of Green Bay's offense for years to come.

Jahan Dotson prevents the loss

In a key divisional showdown, the Giants and Commanders met on Sunday, ending the game in a 20-20 tie after overtime. If not for Dotson, though, the game would have likely been a loss for Washington.

Watch his game-tying touchdown here.

Just inside the two-minute warning and down seven, Dotson catches a shallow crosser and cuts upfield, breaking multiple tackles and spinning into the endzone for the score. The nuance in his route running may be lost in the rep.

Watch him sell a jerk or pivot route before carrying the shallow cross down his line. This creates just enough separation and allows him to catch the ball on his upfield shoulder and make those moves en route to the endzone.

Washington is still firmly in the mix of the playoff race and has benefited from Dotson being back after injury. While the tie is something neither team is going to be satisfied with, Commander fans are thankful Dotson's yards after-catch ability prevented a loss.

Tariq Woolen is breaking records

Woolen captured his sixth interception on Sunday, tying C.J Gardner-Johnsons rookie record and breaking a franchise record with over five games left.

Watch his interception here.

Woolen has had his fair share of jaw-dropping interceptions, but this one may take the cake. Aligned in a tight cover three, Woolen initially bites on the run fake, giving rams quarterback John Wolford the idea his wheel route would be open.

Wolford would soon learn that when you have the length and fluidity Woolen does, he makes certain concepts off-limits. His rangy physique and light feet let him effortlessly zone drop to depth and highpoint the football for the interception.

Woolen has been a revelation in Seattle's secondary and will need to continue providing key plays down the stretch if Seattle wants to make the post-season. A 27-23 win over division rival Los Angeles will help.

Brock Purdy goes from Mr. Irrelevant to QB1

The final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy, was deemed the title every final pick receives: Mr. Irrelevant. But after Sunday, his play as the 49ers quarterback could become very relevant.

Purdy replaced starter Jimmy G after he suffered a foot injury which would be later deemed season-ending. Luckily for the 49ers, the moment didn't seem too bright for the rookie, as he looked calm, cool, and poised while leading San Francisco to a 33-17 win over Miami.

Purdy had several high-level throws and some anticipatory moments on Sunday, putting his collegiate experience to the test in his regular-season debut.

Watch one of his touchdown throws here.

The 49ers run a staple short post or "Texas" concept here in the low red zone. While the schematics of the play make it look like a simple throw, it's the anticipation Purdy shows, releasing the ball before CMC has made the break on his angle route.

Following the release of Baker Mayfield by the Carolina Panthers, there is a chance the 49ers put in a waiver claim for the former first-overall pick. But many in the Bay Area will put their stock in Purdy, even if a third-string quarterback has never led a team to the Super Bowl.

DaRon Bland steals the show on Sunday night

DaRon Bland has been a steal per his draft position as a fifth-rounder in April. Playing in numerous games and making multiple plays, Bland saved his best performance for the primetime stage on Sunday Night Football.

All over the field vs. the Colts, it seemed as if Bland knew where the ball was going before Matt Ryan did in the fourth quarter.

Watch his second interception here.

Bland played tons of tight-man coverage on Sunday, and the above rep was no different. A perfectly thrown ball would be a pass breakup with how crisp Bland's technique is but on both of his interceptions, the ball was slightly behind, leading to him taking the ball away from the pass catcher.

Following the injury to fellow corner Anthony Brown, the rookie will largely have to take on an even larger role for Dallas, meaning we can expect to see more of these performances in the future.