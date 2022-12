Parishioners at Advent Episcopal Church, 13150 Spanish Garden Drive, recently celebrated the 43rd anniversary of the founding of their church.

The first service was conducted Dec. 2, 1979, in the R.H. Johnson Lecture Hall. The parishioners continued meeting there until the first service was held in their newly built church Dec. 1, 1985.

Advent’s long-time members were honored at the anniversary celebration.