Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Former NFL star Doug Flutie condemned for campaigning with Herschel Walker: 'Sad day'
Football legend Doug Flutie ripped online by former fans for supporting his old teammate Herschel Walker during Georgia's runoff election against Raphael Warnock.
Cowboys legend Jason Witten thinks Odell Beckham Jr. signing would be 'icing on the cake' for Dallas
While a report says the Dallas Cowboys are wary of Odell Beckham Jr.'s ability to perform this season, Jason Witten thinks that, if he can play, would be "almost icing on the cake" for his former team.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton's backstory called into question by LGBTQ activist
A non-binary Biden official already accused of stealing is now dealing with accusations of making up claims of abuse by a gay conversion therapist.
Baker Mayfield reveals the 'gamble' he took before officially joining the Rams
Los Angeles Rams quarterback revealed he took a "gamble" before he was officially picked up by the team and led them to a win Thursday night.
Boomer Esiason takes shot at Biden's prisoner swap for Brittney Griner: 'We look so pathetic'
While ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is happy Brittney Griner is heading home, he ripped President Biden's decision to swap Viktor Bout, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death.'
Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health
Aerosmith canceled its final two shows in 2022 due to "the advice of doctors" for Steven Tyler. The rock band was scheduled to perform dates in Las Vegas.
