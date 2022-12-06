The recent developments in the crypto sphere reveal that the value of crypto assets has taken a big hit. Thanks to the crypto winter that has affected the value of most coins, meme coins have taken the spotlight as the best assets to have in every portfolio this season. The meme coins first gained prominence in their early stages as nothing but sources of entertainment for crypto users. Since the first meme coin was a response to the running joke on the internet, the path for the meme coin sector was set in stone; however, with the advent of the new meme coins, it is clear that meme coins now have something more to offer the crypto community than just jokes and humor. Like several other crypto assets, meme coins now incorporate valuable features to attract investors. The paradigm shift in values comes from the incredible innovations and cutting-edge technologies that were recently developed. The meme coin sector now offers more than lighthearted entertainment. To make the most profit in the crypto market, crypto investors and traders are paying a lot of attention to not just meme coins but also other coins that have the potential to explode in the market. Cardano (ADA) and Dogeliens (DOGET) should top the list when researching coins to invest in for the coming year.

7 HOURS AGO