Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Ripping The Charts And Has Raised Close To 10 Million Usd Already — Is It Able To Compete With Ethereum Or Solana?
A couple of years back, only Bitcoin or Ethereum were endorsed as the pioneers of the crypto industry. They, for sure, hold the largest market share, and nobody denies this fact, but the trends largely have shifted as more coins are coming in, with enough potential to rattle the charts.
bitcoinist.com
Ignite Your Crypto Portfolio With Any Of These Crypto Tokens – Avalanche, Cardano, and Big Eyes
Every crypto trader would tell you that 2022 has been a terrible year. The prices of cryptocurrencies have dipped massively. While many noobs have sold their holdings, the experts still expect a market reversal sooner or later. When this happens, there is a likelihood that only traders with reliable projects in their wallets will benefit. Weak projects may fail to lift off.
bitcoinist.com
A Narrative On How Big Eyes Coin Stands Out Among Other Meme Coins – What Is Binance Coin & How Does Solana Intend To Deprive Us Of Our Right To Authority?
Meme coins have been around since 2013, but it was late in 2020 that they gained traction around the globe. Elon Musk endorsed the very idea of it, and people jumped right into it, making the price of Dogecoin soar. The trend continued with Shiba Inu following the legacy and cherishing the same whopping returns on a tiny investment. This did set the track for other meme coins, and many later on were introduced. Initially, it worked out, and everything seemed to be sliding down a smooth lane, but over time, the market froze and expected something more than the conventional meme coin framework could ever offer.
bitcoinist.com
Two Must-Have Coins For 2023 Are Cardano And Dogeliens
The recent developments in the crypto sphere reveal that the value of crypto assets has taken a big hit. Thanks to the crypto winter that has affected the value of most coins, meme coins have taken the spotlight as the best assets to have in every portfolio this season. The meme coins first gained prominence in their early stages as nothing but sources of entertainment for crypto users. Since the first meme coin was a response to the running joke on the internet, the path for the meme coin sector was set in stone; however, with the advent of the new meme coins, it is clear that meme coins now have something more to offer the crypto community than just jokes and humor. Like several other crypto assets, meme coins now incorporate valuable features to attract investors. The paradigm shift in values comes from the incredible innovations and cutting-edge technologies that were recently developed. The meme coin sector now offers more than lighthearted entertainment. To make the most profit in the crypto market, crypto investors and traders are paying a lot of attention to not just meme coins but also other coins that have the potential to explode in the market. Cardano (ADA) and Dogeliens (DOGET) should top the list when researching coins to invest in for the coming year.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Filecoin, And Polygon Are High-Rewarding Altcoins You Will Not Regret Investing In
Patient investors have higher chances of earning big in the coming year, as certain crypto assets could be profitable purchases in the long run. Filecoin (FIL) and Polygon (MATIC) lead the list of these crypto assets, and the buzzing new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is not far behind. The...
bitcoinist.com
Why The Halving Event Will Push Bitcoin Price To Reach $100,000 In 2024
Bitcoin, still the consensus leader of the pack for the entire crypto market, had an average price of $49,384 in December 2021. This year, over the first few days of the month, the maiden digital coin is changing hands at a median value of $17,030. At the time of this...
bitcoinist.com
Solana And Rocketize Token Are Top Choices For Crypto Traders
Bitcoin (BTC), the very first cryptocurrency, did a great job in publicizing the idea of a digital currency to the world. When Bitcoin (BTC) first broke into the mainstream media, many people ignored it as a passing craze that would soon fizzle out. However, as time passed, the crypto asset proved the naysayers wrong. Now, the crypto market is worth billions of dollars as more and more coins make their debut each day. With so many attractive features, many traders are also venturing into the crypto market to build their financial fortunes.
bitcoinist.com
Diversify Your Portfolio This New Year With These Cryptos: Solana, Polkadot, And Big Eyes Coin
As we approach the turn of the New Year, there have been early predictions for a bull run that could begin as early as the first few weeks of the New Year. News of this has been met with excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry and amongst members of the crypto community who have had to contend with a long and overbearing bear market for the better part of the last six months.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Near Protocol, And Cosmos: 3 Projects You Should Check Out For 2023
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) – Solving Blockchain Issues. The NEAR Protocol made sure to take action in response to the unnoticed low transaction speed, limited throughput, and high transaction costs. NEAR drastically reduces fees while increasing transaction throughput because of Nightshade technology. The validators process the transactions in parallel chains to scale up the blockchain’s capacity. Because of this, it can handle more than 100,000 transactions at once.
bitcoinist.com
Block trip Token (BTR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Block trip Token (BTR) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BTR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, Blocktrip builds...
bitcoinist.com
Are You Looking For A High-Profit Ratio From Low-Value Crypto Coins Like Shiba Inu & Quant? Big Eyes Coin Is Made For You!
Versatility is the perfect word to describe the excellent market of cryptocurrencies. This market rose to prominence after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC). To date, it has seen around 12000 altcoins, and every coin has a different aim and idea. Shiba Inu (SHIB) took the market by surprise when it defeated a legend like Dogecoin (DOGE). The launch of Quant (QNT) also impressed the world with the unique idea of the agnostic gateway.
bitcoinist.com
Experts Suggest Sparklo (SPRK) As Best Alternative Investment Over ChainLink (LINK) And Stellar (XLM)
Investors must look for profitable cryptos as the cryptocurrency market corrects from the previous bearish trend. Many cryptocurrencies were affected by the last general bearish trend, leaving some cryptos losing every value while others declined. It has then been challenging to find a cryptocurrency that has not been affected by the bearish sentiment or will provide gains in the coming months.
bitcoinist.com
Jeff Booth Believes Only BTC Will Survive: Why He’s Wrong and 5 Cryptos Set to Stay
The centralized structure of most cryptocurrencies will prove to be fatal for the industry, says bitcoin maximalist Jeff Booth. He predicts that the entire crypto ecosystem is going to zero, except bitcoin. “All of crypto is trying to rebuild a financial system that we already have based on manipulation and...
bitcoinist.com
GSLand (GSL) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 5, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GSLand (GSL) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GSL/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading2. Through the establishment of its shared distribution system, GSLand (GSL)...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Set To Have A Remarkable Debut While Dogecoin and Tron Recover
DOGET, which stands for Dogeliens, is getting ready to debut on the cryptocurrency market. Given its aspirations, Dogeliens (DOGET) has a good chance of becoming one of the most widely traded meme coins in the cryptocurrency market. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron (TRX), among others, are still clawing their way back...
bitcoinist.com
Cryptoons Fuses Comic Books And Blockchain Technology Unlike Anything Avalanche And Aave Can Compete With
The tokens that succeed in the crypto industry are the ones that dare to be different. There are a lot of currencies in the market but what makes them unique is the newness they have to offer. Some tokens remain unknown because they chose to follow the mainstream part without adding extra tweaks or personal touches. The crypto industry is constantly evolving and does not wait for anyone to catch up.
bitcoinist.com
Binance US Removes Trading Fee For Ethereum Pairs
Binance US has announced that the exchange has now dropped trading fees for the four main Ethereum trading pairs. After Zero Trading Fees For Bitcoin, Binance Has Expanded Policy To Ethereum. Back in June of this year, the US division of the crypto exchange Binance enacted a zero trading fees...
bitcoinist.com
This Presale is Ending Sooner Than Planned Due to High Demand: Opportunity for Short-Term Gains?
IMPT is one of the most popular crypto projects of 2022, as proven by its massively successful presale that raised 14.5M amid the FTX collapse and the persistent bear market. IMPT has already secured listings on top-tier exchanges, which include Changelly Pro, LBank, and Uniswap in the first stage. The public launch of IMPT is scheduled for 14 Dec 2022.
bitcoinist.com
SILK Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SILK on December 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SILK/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the first web3 esports with earnings, Spider Tanks enables players...
bitcoinist.com
Audited And Fully Collateralized: Here’s Why Binance Remains The Best Bet
The fall of FTX saw crypto exchanges like Binance being put under the microscope in recent weeks. However, the crypto exchange has taken the criticism in stride and in turn, has been able to set even higher standards of operations for all exchanges across the space. The most recent developments, including a full audit by an external party, have cemented Binance’s dominance as the leading crypto exchange in the world.
Comments / 0