Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending December 5, 2022. Nov. 28th: Eric Michael Dorman, 45 of Albert Lea was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Eric Scott Everson, 40 of Burnsville was arrested in Monticello - charge of theft; John Michael Huikko, 42 of Buffalo was arrested in Waverly - charges of 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Dayshon Devon Johnson, 24 of Blaine was arrested in Delano - charge of giving peace officer false name of another person; Eli William Nelson, 26 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville - charge of possessing ammo/firearm while under the influence of controlled substance; Susan Maria Potter, 24 of Onamia was arrested in Crow Wing Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance; Tyler Andrew Rodgers, 36 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm; Waylon Gordon Stephens, 42 of Montrose was arrested in Montrose - charge of 1st degree-controlled substance; Damante James Williams, 18 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - charge of financial card fraud.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were opened back in September. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
District 742 Sets Legislative Agenda
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - District 742 has set its legislative priorities for the next session. After months of discussion, the District 742 School Board has prioritized the elimination of the Special Education and E-L-L Cross Subsidy. Officials claim the gap between state-mandated special education programming and the money received...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.
