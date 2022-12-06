ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Does exercising before bed help or hurt your sleep?

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
T3
T3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wa1Ll_0jYzgfNi00

It’s no secret that regular exercise has many health benefits, like building strength, lifting your mood, improving health conditions and helping you sleep better. Exercise is a huge component of good sleep hygiene , as it encourages your body to relax and recover, while also improving your sleep duration and quality.

There’s an ongoing conversation between experts about the best time of day you should exercise in order for it to be the most beneficial and least disruptive to your sleep patterns. Some people are morning exercisers while others prefer to get a workout in when they get home from work. If you’re in the latter group (like me), when you exercise and what you’re doing can be the reason you’re getting an amazing or terrible night’s sleep.

So, when’s the best time to exercise before bed? Are some workouts better than others for optimal sleep? And can a quick HIIT session help or hurt my sleeping patterns? Keep reading to find out.

P.S. Regardless of when or how you workout, it’s important to have the best mattress to sleep on, so you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

What time should I exercise before bed?

There are many debates around whether exercising before bed helps or hurts your sleep. Older studies suggest that hitting the gym before bed makes it harder for you to fall asleep at night but newer studies have disputed this claim, stating that exercising at night actually does the exact opposite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jyCga_0jYzgfNi00

(Image credit: MART PRODUCTIONS / Pexels)

According to Healthline , studies have shown that exercising up to 90 minutes before bed has little to no effect on sleep. In a European Journal of Sports Science study that was conducted in 2020, participants did 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercises and went to sleep 90 minutes after finishing their workout. By measuring core body temperature and sleep quality, the research determined that evening workouts didn’t affect sleep quality or the ability for the participants to fall asleep.

However, research that was reported in the Huffington Post found that people who did HIIT or vigorous training an hour before bed experienced bad sleep quality. So, the debate continues!

Overall, there’s no right or wrong answer when it comes to the best time to exercise, but research suggests that if you prefer to exercise in the evening, you should do so at least 2-3 hours before you go to bed. This is because when you exercise, your heart rate, body temperature and blood pressure goes up. As we get ready for bed, these factors should drop or get slower, so having this spike and not cooling down before you hit the sheets can take your mind and body longer to switch off and relax.

What type of exercise should I do before bed?

If you’re working out before bed, it’s important to consider what exercises you’re doing and if it can affect your sleep schedule. For those leaving 2-3 hours between exercising and going to sleep, you can choose from a variety of activities but as you approach your bedtime, you should tone down the intensity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LxcY_0jYzgfNi00

(Image credit: Ivan Samkov / Pexels)

For vigorous exercises like running, HIIT training, weights or any cardio workout, try to schedule these for the early evening. This level of intensity means you’ll get a good workout in and have at least 2-3 hours to wind down and relax before getting in bed. This type of exercise will also leave you feeling sleepy which results in you falling asleep faster. It’s suggested that you should do at least 30 minutes of exercise to feel the benefits and improve your sleep health.

For those who’d prefer to workout an hour or 90 minutes before bed, light to moderate exercise is recommended so as not to disrupt your sleep. Walking, stretching and yoga are the best options, as they get you moving but also create a sense of calm and relaxation. Stick to 15 minutes of exercise so you don’t get your heart rate or temperature too high.

Want to get into yoga? Check out the best yoga mats and try these 3 yoga poses to do before bed .

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Specialist, and These Are the 4 Best Sleep-Boosting Drinks To Sip Before Bed—And Throughout the Day’

Though you might be in the habit of eating a couple of melatonin gummies before bedtime with the hopes of getting a good night’s rest, know that they are far from the only thing you can consume for better sleep. In fact, according to two leading sleep experts, what you eat and sip on throughout the day plays a critical role in the quality of your shuteye. To help with restless nights, these sleep specialists shared four of the best rest-inducing drinks (and the last one might really surprise you). Plus, they unveil the beverages you should avoid drinking before going to bed that can disrupt the quality of your sleep throughout the night.
WebMD

Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need

– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
Fox News

Should you drink water before bed? Experts chime in

Some people may keep a water bottle near their bedside for a nighttime sip, but experts say drinking water at this time could lead to disrupted sleep if one is not careful. It appears it's not all doom and gloom, though, if parting ways with water before bed is something that doesn’t mesh well with already-established nighttime routines.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.

Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
CNET

Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled

Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Worst Drink To Have In The Morning For People Who Struggle With Indigestion

Morning routines are personal. From the way you like your toast (P.S. here’s the healthiest way to make it!) to whether you prefer to roll out of bed or get a morning workout in, many of us are particular about how we start our days. Oftentimes, that includes a morning beverage. Sipping on a warm drink may be an essential part of your morning ritual. Unfortunately, though, choosing the wrong beverage could have negative effects on your health. In fact, there’s one popular choice that health experts warn could exacerbate indigestion and acid reflux: coffee.
The List

Why You Shouldn't Use Your Phone While Sitting On The Toilet

Does anyone remember the days when people went about their day without compulsively checking their cell phones for texts and new TikToks? Our devices are so much a part of our daily lives that we feel disconnected if we're away from them for too long. That means they accompany us everywhere, including some very private places. Don't deny it — you've used your phone in the bathroom recently, haven't you? A 2021 survey from sanitizing company Vioguard shows that a startling 73% of people have used their devices while actually sitting on the toilet or standing at a urinal, per PR Newswire. Breaking it down by demographic, Gen Z are the worst offenders, with 93% of respondents between ages 18 and 29 admitting to texting or playing games while doing their business.
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
EatingWell

The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Having This Vegetable Every Day In The Winter To Boost Gut Health And Immunity

There’s a lot of things to love about the winter, but having to worry about avoiding colds and and the flu isn’t one of them. Luckily, by making healthy decisions that help to boost your immunity, you can decrease your chances of coming down with an illness this year. One of the best ways to do that is by maintaining a nutritious diet. In fact, there’s one vegetable that’s in season right now that health experts say can help you keep your immune system strong—and even keep your gut healthy!
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
T3

T3

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy