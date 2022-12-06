Read full article on original website
Related
ValueWalk
How To Business Plan For 2023
Writing a business plan is a vital part of any business. After all, it helps you establish your company’s vision and mission while clarifying exactly how you plan to grow. It can also help create more work-life balance at home if you have a plan for your work. Besides...
ValueWalk
10 Stocks With Unusual Options Activity: MRNA, UAL, NKE And Others
Moderna, Nike, Microsoft, Shopify and others made this week’s list of unusual options activity. Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity.
ValueWalk
This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Daktronics stock fell nearly 40% in one day. The company gave cause to doubt its ability to continue operations. Trading at a 20+ year low there may be an opportunity for investors in the making. Shares of the scoreboard and LED display maker Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) fell 40% in a single...
ValueWalk
Investors Punish Carvana Stock As Company Stares At Bankruptcy
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock suffered another sharp drop Wednesday after the company met with lawyers and creditors to explore options for managing the company’s debt load, according to Bloomberg. The move comes amid growing concerns over Carvana’s solvency following a steep decline in used-car prices. Carvana’s largest creditors, including...
ValueWalk
Balfour Beatty – Revenue And Profit Expected Higher, Buybacks To Continue Into 2023
Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)’s full year revenue is expected to be around 5% ahead of last year, which came in at £8.3bn. That was largely driven by positive changes in exchange rates. The year-end order book is also expected to be around 5% ahead of the prior year’s...
ValueWalk
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Energy Stocks In November 2022
Unlike most other sectors, the energy sector has performed well this year. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices initially. Rising global production and supply, along with the U.S. releasing millions of barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pushed down gasoline prices to pre-Ukraine war levels by August.
ValueWalk
These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week
More than 70% of S&P 500 companies reported a positive EPS surprise for the third quarter of 2022, according to data from FactSet. The earnings growth rate for the third quarter is around 2.5%, the lowest since the third quarter of 2020. On the other hand, of the 97 S&P...
ValueWalk
Since The Gold Rally Has Stopped, Can A Reversal Be Expected?
Gold’s rally was just stopped by the resistance provided by its previous high and its 60-week moving average. Will gold now reverse?. The above chart features gold prices in terms of weekly candlesticks. As you can see, it just approached its August high. And gold failed to move above...
ValueWalk
Mortgage Rates Dip, Mortgage Credit Availability Rises, And What’s In The Cards For 2023 In Housing?
Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% as of Dec. 1, down from last week when it averaged 6.58%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.76%, down from last week when it averaged 5.90%. “Mortgage rates continued to drop this week as optimism grows around the prospect that...
ValueWalk
What’s Oaktree Reading? 2022 Year-End Book Recommendations
Books introduce us to fresh ideas and new perspectives, helping us to better understand the world and our place within it. This was especially useful in 2022 – a year marked by geopolitical shocks, rapid reversals in long-term trends, and tremendous uncertainty. Check out ten books that taught Oaktree...
ValueWalk
Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
Gamestop reported a weak quarter giving the market little reason to buy. Short interest is still high and over 20%. A fall below $20 could lead the stock down another 50% to 80%. After two years of volatile meme-induced trading, it may finally be time to throw in the towel...
ValueWalk
What Will Be Defining Fintech Trends Of 2023?
The fintech (financial technology) sector exploded last year with a record level of investment. This year it has continued to boom, albeit in a different environment. Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations, comments: “There was a historic level of investment – around $130 billion into fintech in 2021.
ValueWalk
Vanguard Resigns From NZAM Intiative
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. Vanguard, which is the second largest asset manager in the world, resigned on Wednesday from the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative that had the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the wake of Blackrock’s ESG blowback and termination by the State of Florida, Vanguard apparently did not want to be lumped in the same camp.
ValueWalk
NJ Online Casinos Projected $2.3 Billion A Month By 2025
The online casino industry in New Jersey is booming, and projections at the current rate of growth will be of huge benefit to not only the casinos themselves but the state too, with the tax contributions involved expected to reach eye-watering amounts. The Projected Revenue Of New Jersey’s Online Casinos...
ValueWalk
Protecting Your Rental Property Assets In Turbulent (And Other) Times
Rental property is a great investment in these tumultuous times, but as with any investment, it comes with downsides – including potential liability. Fortunately, if you venture into this particular enterprise, there are ways to protect your assets and reduce the likelihood you will be the target of a lawsuit that leaves your bank accounts bereft of funds.
ValueWalk
Costco vs Amazon: An End Of The Year Showdown
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both giants in their respective industry sectors, but while they may approach their commercial businesses differently, they have a lot of similarities. And as the end of the year approaches, it appears their stocks may have a few similarities as well. ESG Isn’t...
ValueWalk
Stocks Jitter Ahead Of Next Week’s Key Data
Stock prices rebounded, as the index went closer to support levels. Is the correction over?. The S&P 500 index gained 0.75% on Thursday, as it retraced some more of its Monday’s-Tuesday’s decline. On Monday the market reversed lower after a better-than-expected ISM Services PMI release, and on Tuesday it was as low as 3,918.39 (going down from its last week’s local high of 4,100.51). Yesterday the market went closer to the 3,975 level.
ValueWalk
S&P 500 Declines Sharply After PPI Data Release
PPI and core PPI came above expectations, fuelling a sharp S&P 500 decline upon the data release. Similarly to yesterday though, the market reaction isn‘t unequivocal as neither USD nor yields are correspondingly up. Real assets aren‘t tanking either, not even the 3m Treasury yield has moved much. And...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
ValueWalk
SmallBiz Layoffs Nearly Double: 15% In December, up 7%
Alignable’s December Hiring Report is out today and the news is troubling, reflecting significant surges in layoffs and hiring freezes among small businesses across North America. Nearly twice as many small business employers (15%) are laying off staffers in Dec. compared to Nov., when the figure was only 8%.
Comments / 0