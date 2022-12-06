In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. Vanguard, which is the second largest asset manager in the world, resigned on Wednesday from the Net Zero Asset Managers (NZAM) initiative that had the goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the wake of Blackrock’s ESG blowback and termination by the State of Florida, Vanguard apparently did not want to be lumped in the same camp.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO