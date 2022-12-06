BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gift of Dance, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that was started in May 2010. Gift of Dance, Inc. utilizes after school activities such as dance, cheer, dance line and performing teams/classes. Dance is used as a tool to instill into children as early as 1st grade the following attributes needed to confront adversities in their daily lives: self-esteem, self-confidence, self-worth, responsibility, mannerism, leadership, teamwork, creativity, perseverance, respect, honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, courtesy, judgment, discipline and good decision making. Dance draws them in but the children get mentorship that will last a lifetime!

