Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Performs First Spine Surgery with Mazor X Robotic Guidance System
SHREVEPORT, La. - Dr. Andrew Zhang, Chief of Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Spine Surgery at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, recently performed the department’s first robotic spine surgery using the Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance System. Ochsner LSU Health remains at the forefront of orthopedic care, and it is one of only two healthcare facilities in Northwest Louisiana to offer this technology.
KTBS
Graduates proudly complete Shreveport probation and parole reentry program
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole. GEO Reentry staff, family members, community partner agencies, DOC officials and others attended the event...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
KTBS
Christmas in the Sky Preview
SHREVEPORT, La. - It all started back in 1982 and this Saturday, Dec. 10, Shreveport Regional Arts Council will be hosting one of the biggest parties and fundraisers of the year and that's Christmas in the Sky. The event is held every two years but due to COVID-19, the last one was back in 2018.
KTBS
Gift of Dance makes it their mission to help every child discover their full potential
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gift of Dance, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that was started in May 2010. Gift of Dance, Inc. utilizes after school activities such as dance, cheer, dance line and performing teams/classes. Dance is used as a tool to instill into children as early as 1st grade the following attributes needed to confront adversities in their daily lives: self-esteem, self-confidence, self-worth, responsibility, mannerism, leadership, teamwork, creativity, perseverance, respect, honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, courtesy, judgment, discipline and good decision making. Dance draws them in but the children get mentorship that will last a lifetime!
KTBS
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
KTBS
Wreath laying ceremony set for Friday at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
KEITHVILLE, La. - The Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is holding its wreath ceremony Friday. Organizers are asking all veteran families, friends, service groups, schools, and anyone else with loved ones to participate. You're asked to bring a screwdriver to help loosen the ground. It's happening at 1 p.m. at the...
KTBS
What to know for Election Day Dec. 10
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
KTBS
Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
KSLA
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
KTBS
"Wild' Shreveport election ends Saturday when Greg Tarver or Tom Arceneaux will be mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. — Based on recent history, Greg Tarver should be coasting to victory Saturday to be the next mayor of Shreveport, the state’s third largest city. Like Tarver, the current mayor and his two predecessors have all been Black Democrats, and Black people constitute a slender majority of Shreveport’s registered voters.
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: North DeSoto High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the talk of the town. The North DeSoto Griffins are headed to their f…
KTBS
Shreveport man facing centuries in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
KTBS
Louisiana Runoff Election Coverage including Shreveport Mayor's Race
Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
KTBS
Politicians weigh in on Hustler Hollywood opening
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's been scorned by the people and local politicians alike. It's even the target of an ongoing lawsuit from the City of Shreveport. But after months of controversy, the Hustler Hollywood is now open in a former IHOP near I-20 and Pines Road. Despite that court case,...
KTBS
Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
KTBS
The Nutcracker Preview
SHREVEPORT, La. - An annual tradition will be on stage Dec. 10 & 11 at RiverView Theatre in downtown Shreveport. It's The Nutcracker, presented by the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra. There will be two performances, one Saturday Evening and the other Sunday afternoon. While The Nutcracker...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
ktalnews.com
SPD: Teen missing in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old. Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5. 📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go. 📧...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Comments / 0