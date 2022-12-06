ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Performs First Spine Surgery with Mazor X Robotic Guidance System

SHREVEPORT, La. - Dr. Andrew Zhang, Chief of Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Spine Surgery at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, recently performed the department’s first robotic spine surgery using the Mazor X™ Robotic Guidance System. Ochsner LSU Health remains at the forefront of orthopedic care, and it is one of only two healthcare facilities in Northwest Louisiana to offer this technology.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Graduates proudly complete Shreveport probation and parole reentry program

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole. GEO Reentry staff, family members, community partner agencies, DOC officials and others attended the event...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Christmas in the Sky Preview

SHREVEPORT, La. - It all started back in 1982 and this Saturday, Dec. 10, Shreveport Regional Arts Council will be hosting one of the biggest parties and fundraisers of the year and that's Christmas in the Sky. The event is held every two years but due to COVID-19, the last one was back in 2018.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Gift of Dance makes it their mission to help every child discover their full potential

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gift of Dance, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that was started in May 2010. Gift of Dance, Inc. utilizes after school activities such as dance, cheer, dance line and performing teams/classes. Dance is used as a tool to instill into children as early as 1st grade the following attributes needed to confront adversities in their daily lives: self-esteem, self-confidence, self-worth, responsibility, mannerism, leadership, teamwork, creativity, perseverance, respect, honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, courtesy, judgment, discipline and good decision making. Dance draws them in but the children get mentorship that will last a lifetime!
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What to know for Election Day Dec. 10

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man facing centuries in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Runoff Election Coverage including Shreveport Mayor's Race

Louisiana voters will head to the polls Saturday for the final election in 2022. In Shreveport, a contentious mayoral runoff is by far getting the most attention. Republican Tom Arceneaux is facing Democrat Sen. Greg Tarver, each hoping to move into Government Plaza after incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins lost in the November primary election.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Politicians weigh in on Hustler Hollywood opening

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's been scorned by the people and local politicians alike. It's even the target of an ongoing lawsuit from the City of Shreveport. But after months of controversy, the Hustler Hollywood is now open in a former IHOP near I-20 and Pines Road. Despite that court case,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Nutcracker Preview

SHREVEPORT, La. - An annual tradition will be on stage Dec. 10 & 11 at RiverView Theatre in downtown Shreveport. It's The Nutcracker, presented by the Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet featuring the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra. There will be two performances, one Saturday Evening and the other Sunday afternoon. While The Nutcracker...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: Teen missing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are searching for a missing 13-year-old. Police say Charshun Martin was last seen in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in south Shreveport on December 5. 📲 Download the KTAL NBC 6 News app to stay updated on the go. 📧...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy