Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Related
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Why St. Louis aldermen won't likely serve full federal corruption sentences
ST. LOUIS — Judge Stephen Clark wanted to send a message. So, he gave three former St. Louis aldermen indicted on public corruption charges prison terms just one month shy of the maximum federal guidelines would allow. For former Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, that was 45 months.
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
KOMU
Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges related to bribery schemes. Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty in August to three counts. On December 6, he was sentenced to 45 months (three years and nine months) and...
KSDK
St. Louis leaders discuss a renewed effort to fight crime
The AAAC hopes to create a partnership to hold long-term conversations cracking down on crime. Alderwoman Boyd hopes the group of leaders meets before the new year.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
6 shot, 4 killed in St. Louis crimes since Friday
At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
He charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him.
KMOV
Family of fallen St. Louis City police officer waits patiently as accused killer changes plea to insanity
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two and a half years after Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot and killed responding to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, his family is still waiting for their day in court. Bohannon, 29, had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for...
KSDK
St. Louis alderman introducing teen curfew bill
A St. Louis alderman is introducing a teen curfew bill on Friday. It comes after continued violence across the city.
KSDK
St. Louis considers 'guaranteed income' proposal to help struggling families
A 'guaranteed income' proposal made it out of committee Thursday. It now goes to the full St. Louis Board of Aldermen for vetting.
Accused killer may soon be released after 4 years in jail, no trial
A man accused of a St. Louis murder in 2018 has been locked up ever since, but he has not had his day in court until Friday.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
KSDK
City of St. Louis addresses systemic injustice with new Reparations Commission
It is unclear whether money will be distributed. This move would be similar to how some other cities address longstanding economic disparities.
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man died Saturday morning after a shooting Saturday morning in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was shot just before 8 a.m. in the area of North Theresa Avenue and Bell Avenue in St. Louis' Grand Center neighborhood. Police...
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Cloudy, drizzly Saturday
Tonight will be cloudy with areas of fog and lows in the low 30s. Sunday will be cloudy to start, dry with a touch of afternoon sunshine.
Three former St. Louis Aldermen get nearly maximum sentences for corruption
Long prison sentences handed down for three St. Louis Aldermen who took bribes. Former Board President Lewis Reed and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad each get 45 months, while former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd gets 36 months in prison.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
Comments / 0