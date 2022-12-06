Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
WATCH: NASA’s Artemis Rocket Captures Breathtaking Footage of Earth
After a month of delays and two historic hurricanes, NASA was finally able to launch its Artemis I moon rocket. The launch took place on Wednesday, November 16th. Even though the rocket has just begun its journey, it has already started to record some incredible views. Artemis I captured breathtaking footage of our Earth during liftoff. See some of the craft’s earliest footage below.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface
NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
newsnet5
NASA helicopter sets record above the Martian surface
NASA sent its Ingenuity helicopter to Mars nearly two years ago, and it has flown 35 times above the Martian surface since. Last week, the helicopter broke another record. Ingenuity flew a record 46 feet above the Martian surface, reaching a speed of 6.7 mph. It spent 52 seconds flying over the Martian surface. It was the first time the helicopter topped 40 feet over the Martian surface.
Artemis 1 moon rocket spotted from space (satellite radar image)
One of Capella Space's sharp-eyed satellites captured a radar view of what may be some of the Artemis 1 moon mission's final moments on Earth.
SpaceX launches 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit, aces rocket landing
SpaceX launched a big batch of OneWeb internet satellites into orbit Thursday evening (Dec. 8) in a stunning sunset rocket launch (and landing).
Futurism
Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked
On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
Watch as NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft leaves lunar orbit today (Dec. 1)
NASA's Orion capsule will perform a crucial engine burn to depart lunar orbit Thursday (Dec. 1) at 4:54 p.m. EST, and you can watch the action live.
China launches hyperspectral Earth-imaging satellite to orbit (video)
China continued its rapid pace of space launches with a mission to add new capabilities to the country's Earth observation system.
Jalopnik
Watch China Launch a Manned Six-Month Mission to Its Newly Completed Space Station
While space-loving Americans focus on their own impressive Artemis missions, China is making its own important leaps into the surly unknown Tuesday morning by sending a three-person crew up to its newly completed space station. The launch of the 20-story Shenzhou-15 rocket is scheduled for Tuesday night local time, 10:08...
KVIA
NASA Ingenuity helicopter just broke one of its own records on Mars
More than a year and a half after its first flight on Mars, the Ingenuity helicopter has set a new record. The little 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) chopper completed its 35th flight on December 3 and reached a new altitude record of 46 feet (14 meters). The aerial excursion lasted for 52...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I – Flight Day 21: Orion Spacecraft Leaves Lunar Sphere of Influence, Heads for Home
On Flight Day 21 of the Artemis I mission, Orion exited the lunar sphere of gravitational influence. It occurred at 1:29 a.m. CST on Tuesday, December 6, marked the last time this will happen on the Artemis I mission. This was less than a day after completing the return powered flyby burn that put the spacecraft on course for splashdown Sunday, December 11. Earth’s force of gravity is now the primary gravitational force acting on the spacecraft.
SpaceX targets Sunday to launch Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Watch the moon eclipse Earth in stunning video from Artemis 1's Orion spacecraft
Artemis 1's uncrewed Orion capsule captured a jaw-dropping view of the moon crossing in front of Earth on Nov. 28, 2022.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I: Orion Will Attempt the First Skip Entry for a Human Spacecraft
As NASA’s Artemis I mission to the Moon draws to a close, the Orion spacecraft is on its way back to Earth, with the planned splashdown on Sunday, December 11, fast approaching. When Orion is nearing its return to Earth, it will attempt the first skip entry for a human spacecraft. This maneuver is designed to pinpoint its landing spot in the Pacific Ocean.
Phys.org
NASA delivers first flight hardware to ESA for Lunar Pathfinder
NASA delivered the first flight hardware for the Lunar Pathfinder mission to ESA (European Space Agency), which formally accepted the instrument on Nov. 4. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, developed the instrument, a laser retroreflector array, which will test new navigation techniques for lunar missions. NASA and...
Futurism
Skkrt! NASA's Orion Heads Back to Earth, Leaves Moon in the Dust
NASA's Orion lunar capsule is headed back to terra firma — and it captured a breathtaking image of the Moon with the Earth rising in the background on its way home. "For Orion, this is not a 'goodbye,' but a 'see you later' to the Moon," a NASA TV spokesperson said in the stunning footage captured by one of the Artemis I mission's many cameras, which captured an Earthrise in the distance as the pair made their way back from their maiden voyage.
