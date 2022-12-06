ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelawaits.com

11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas

Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ALVIN, TX
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
wanderwisdom.com

West 11th Street Park in Houston: Wilderness in the City

Enjoying nature outdoors is so pleasurable. Discovering what makes each park in our area unique is fun and educational. West 11th Street Park is at 2400 W. 11th Street, Houston, Texas 77008. For those who know the area, the park is between Ella Boulevard and West T.C.Jester. It is slightly over 20 acres. This park is a virtual bit of wilderness inside of the I-610 Loop. The majority of it consists of native Texas forest trees as well as understory plants that attract wildlife.
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands

Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
CultureMap Houston

Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston

Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Takeoff’s Alleged Murderer Wants Money for Private Investigator: Report

The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff has asked a judge for money to pay for his own private investigator in the case, according to a report. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged last week with the fatal Nov. 1 shooting of Takeoff in Houston. Now court documents seen by TMZ reportedly say Clark is asking for an initial sum of $5,000 to pay for a P.I. because he’s unable to afford the sleuth himself. His family has already spent all their money paying for a lawyer, the documents reportedly say, and Clark needs the P.I. to “properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial.” The defendant reportedly says he’s tracked down a P.I. willing to do the work at a reduced rate of $85 per hour. Clark is currently being held on a $2 million bond.Read it at TMZ
HOUSTON, TX
texaslifestylemag.com

Texas Welcomes Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Prima to Galveston

Texas welcomed Norwegian Cruise Lines in a big way! Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson had the ship rocking and rolling on its maiden voyage from Galveston with a concert of her chart-topping hits like “Miss Independent”, “Stronger”, and “Since You’ve Been Gone.” The new Norwegian Prima set sail from Galveston on Oct 27 for the brand’s first-ever voyage from Texas.
GALVESTON, TX
