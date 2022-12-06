Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
Innocence Project of Texas takes up case of Houston woman convicted of killing her husband in 2012
HOUSTON — The Innocence Project of Texas is picking up the case of a Houston woman convicted of killing her husband. Sandra Melgar was sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2017 for the murder of her husband, Jaime Melgar. "We have a renewed hope," Elizabeth "Lizz" Melgar, the...
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
wanderwisdom.com
West 11th Street Park in Houston: Wilderness in the City
Enjoying nature outdoors is so pleasurable. Discovering what makes each park in our area unique is fun and educational. West 11th Street Park is at 2400 W. 11th Street, Houston, Texas 77008. For those who know the area, the park is between Ella Boulevard and West T.C.Jester. It is slightly over 20 acres. This park is a virtual bit of wilderness inside of the I-610 Loop. The majority of it consists of native Texas forest trees as well as understory plants that attract wildlife.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
hellowoodlands.com
Michael H. Richmond remembered for his legacy to The Woodlands
Longtime real estate development and banking executive, Michael H. Richmond was an endeared leader, trusted advisor, and mentor whose key roles helped to shape The Woodlands into one of the most successful master planned communities in the nation. As the story goes, Michael Richmond always admitted to being a dreamer, yet distinctively one who made dreams come true.
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
It's a spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.
Body of missing former University of Houston student found in Canyon Lake
Aamir Ali went missing while he was on a camping trip at Canyon Lake with friends over the weekend.
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
Luxury living with room to roam awaits at new community just north of Houston
Want to be semi-close to Houston's hustle and bustle yet still enjoy your space? Just head north of the Loop to Hockley, where the new luxury gated community of Stallion Lakes is starting to take shape.Lots are now being sold — in sizes ranging from 1.5-3.5 acres — that future residents can base their new dream home on.You'll have your choice of five builders — Jeff Paul Homes, Kickerillo Companies, Matt Powers Custom Homes, Morning Star Builders, and William David Homes — to create your new custom home, in a community which will feature private concrete streets, natural gas, and...
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
Takeoff’s Alleged Murderer Wants Money for Private Investigator: Report
The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff has asked a judge for money to pay for his own private investigator in the case, according to a report. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged last week with the fatal Nov. 1 shooting of Takeoff in Houston. Now court documents seen by TMZ reportedly say Clark is asking for an initial sum of $5,000 to pay for a P.I. because he’s unable to afford the sleuth himself. His family has already spent all their money paying for a lawyer, the documents reportedly say, and Clark needs the P.I. to “properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial.” The defendant reportedly says he’s tracked down a P.I. willing to do the work at a reduced rate of $85 per hour. Clark is currently being held on a $2 million bond.Read it at TMZ
texaslifestylemag.com
Texas Welcomes Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Prima to Galveston
Texas welcomed Norwegian Cruise Lines in a big way! Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson had the ship rocking and rolling on its maiden voyage from Galveston with a concert of her chart-topping hits like “Miss Independent”, “Stronger”, and “Since You’ve Been Gone.” The new Norwegian Prima set sail from Galveston on Oct 27 for the brand’s first-ever voyage from Texas.
