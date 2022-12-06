The man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff has asked a judge for money to pay for his own private investigator in the case, according to a report. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested and charged last week with the fatal Nov. 1 shooting of Takeoff in Houston. Now court documents seen by TMZ reportedly say Clark is asking for an initial sum of $5,000 to pay for a P.I. because he’s unable to afford the sleuth himself. His family has already spent all their money paying for a lawyer, the documents reportedly say, and Clark needs the P.I. to “properly investigate [Clark’s] case and to prepare effectively for trial.” The defendant reportedly says he’s tracked down a P.I. willing to do the work at a reduced rate of $85 per hour. Clark is currently being held on a $2 million bond.Read it at TMZ

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO