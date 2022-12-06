I'm not a lawyer but worked with several over many years in businesses where I represented my employers over many years before retirement. Following events closely since the notorious Oprah liefest, and with the situation accelerating now with the Netflix six part documentary and the Jan.10, 2023 release of the "Spare" "memoir" written for Harry by a ghostwriter, I expect that these events will permanently put an end to the relationship of Harry to the rest of his family -- including King Charles III and with his brother William. And I sense that there may well be massive litigation from the Crown ( the Royal Family) against H.& M., Netflix, and possibly against Oprah as well in coming months. Very unfortunate.
