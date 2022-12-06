Read full article on original website
Project Warm-Up Blanket-Making Party is Saturday in Sioux Falls
You are invited to the biggest blanket-making party of the year with Project Warm-Up, Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. "Little did we know back in 2006 (when we hosted our very first event at IPC with just 20 LHS students) that we would be making blankets 17 years later. But here we are…still getting fleecy after all these years," Organizers said in a statement.
Popular Sioux Falls Sandwich Shop Announces Reopening & Changes
If you have been craving a delicious sandwich with fries this week from Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls, you're in luck! The popular sandwich diner just announced its doors are back open after some construction work. That's not the only news Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen staff told its sandwich lovers.
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday
The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
19 Events To Put Sioux Falls In The Christmas Spirit
Be prepared for dozens of different replies when you ask a kid or an adult the question, "What puts you in the Christmas Spirit?" As soon as the first snow falls, as soon as the Thanksgiving turkey leftovers are finished, when you hear the first Christmas song of the season, and the first holiday commercial on the radio you know it's the ready-set-go mode.
Christmas At The Cathedral Best Holiday Event in Sioux Falls
Now in its 26-year Christmas At The Cathedral ushers in the holiday season here in Sioux Falls at the historic Cathedral of Saint Joseph. This year the highly acclaimed production brings us “Journey in Faith,” a first-hand account of God’s Incarnation into the human race. There will...
How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?
When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights Welcomes A Large Crowd to Downtown
One of the biggest holiday traditions in Sioux Falls took place last Friday evening. Thousands of lights lit up downtown for the 30th Annual Parade of Lights. The evening was nothing but merry and bright!. Taking place the day after Thanksgiving, the 30th Annual Parade of Lights sets the tone...
Is Sioux Falls Really The Worst City for Breakfast Lovers?
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Even if you aren't a huge breakfast fan, it can be truly difficult to resist some classic breakfast smells in the morning such as the tempting aromas from bacon and eggs or fluffy pancakes. The Sioux Empire is lucky to have...
Popular Sioux Falls Event To End in 2023
One of the biggest events in Sioux Falls will be ending in 2023. Winterfest of Wheels, the car, motorcycle, and truck show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center will be ending its 15-year run after the February event. Organizers made the announcement on Facebook. Over the years, Winterfest of Wheels...
BBQ Opened In 1946 Closes After Death of Owner
Over the years we have seen barbeque joints come and go. Sadly, we've had our share make their mark here in Sioux Falls only to flame out altogether. One was Big Rig BBQ which when it came on the scene I couldn't get enough of their pulled pork. Still missing them today.
Need To Watch The Game? Here Are 10 Best Sioux Falls Sports Bars
If you haven't been paying attention to sports lately, there is a lot going on. Between the FIFA World Cup, college football Rivalry Week, and crazy NFL matchups, there are tons of games to watch on television. It's hard to keep track of all the big sports moments! This could...
Sioux Falls Dogs Aren’t Hungry For These Thanksgiving Foods
The Thanksgiving holiday only means one thing. Food and lots of it. It's a time to gather with family and friends to enjoy a delicious turkey and those awesome side dishes. It's also one of the major holidays that dogs hope to have a little taste of all that yummy food.
SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier Wins Coach of the Year Honor
South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier has been awarded one of the top honors for coaches in the country. On Thursday, Stiegelmeier was named the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award winner as the top coach in the FCS ranks. Here is the complete release from the SDSU Athletic Department...
Popular Black Hills Ski Resort Opens In Two Weeks
Think you've been hearing voices lately telling you to be prepared for fun in December? Those voices have two loop messages. First, the snow is getting deeper in the Black Hills. Second, go find your skis and snowboards!. It won't be long until you get back on the slopes as...
Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls
Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland. The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)
