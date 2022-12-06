Read full article on original website
Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County celebrates 100 years of serving others
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It is one of America’s oldest and most respected charities and this week marks a huge milestone for them; the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County is celebrating 100 years of service to those in need. From soup kitchens and shelters to...
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found unidentified remains in a community in Palm Beach Gardens. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the remains were found on Thursday night in a canal at the Steeplechase community. Police say the remains belong to a woman and are working...
Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
Dispute over dirt on a shirt leads to food fight, a bite on the victim's back
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with one of the more interesting calls for help. A man reported a woman throwing food and bottles at him, as well as biting him. According to the arrest report, he told a Boynton Beach police officer their screaming “turned physical...
Jupiter High School on lockdown following medical emergency with student
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after an incident involving a student. At 10:23 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County sent out a call to parents and staff. The text of it read:. Good morning, Jupiter HS parents and...
Shooting in Riviera Beach put Suncoast High School on lockdown
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Suncoast Community High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Thursday evening. The Riviera Beach Police Department said there was a shooting nearby on Avenue U and West 13th Street that caused the school to be placed on lockdown since it's in close proximity.
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
Sheriff: Felon runs from deputies in Indian River County, caught later that same day
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted on multiple charges got away from police only to be caught later that same day, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Zanja Stinson was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm.
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
Jupiter's Lisa Keough turns her life around with her Marathon motivation
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Every runner competing in this weekend’s Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon has a story. Jupiter’s Lisa Keough was is the furthest thing from a perceived athlete a few years ago, until she motivated herself to pull off the impossible. Now she’s showing others that anything is possible.
House catches fire after homeowner was attacked by unknown assailant, authorities say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — An attack led to a house fire in Stuart, authorities said. Martin County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Luckily, firefighters managed to contain the fire into one area of the home. Authorities said the fire was set after the...
Jupiter ballet company announces free performance of 'The Nutcracker' at The Gardens Mall
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Jupiter-based ballet company is preparing for a special performance at The Gardens Mall, free to everyone. The talented dancers of the Paris Ballet and Dance Company were in the CBS12 studio this afternoon. The Founder and Artistic Director Jean-Hugues Feray explains more about the dance studio and its accomplishments.
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
Still warm through the weekend
Mainly clear and moonlit skies tonight. Lows in the low to mid 60s coast, upper 50s well inland. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Saturday. An elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory on the Treasure Coast with seas 6-8 feet. 2-4 foot seas...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Okeechobee Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was killed after police say a car struck the victim and fled. The West Palm Beach Police Department shutdown three lanes on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way to investigate a crash on Friday night. Officers said the driver hit the bicyclist...
Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
Forever Family: Meet Denisse
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — They are four sisters, and they are as close and the closest of siblings. The older two have been adopted, and they often visit. The youngest two are living together in foster care and their only holiday wish is to find a Forever Family together that will allow them to stay in touch with their older sisters. Denisse is the baby of the family. She is 14 years old and in 8th grade.
Calm weather continues, front possible next week
Partly cloudy skies tonight. Low s in the low to mid 60s inland, upper 60s to near 70 along the coast. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday. 20% chance for a quick passing shower. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Elevated rip current...
