Puppy mill, shootings, and kittens: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. 'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach. After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River...
VERO BEACH, FL
Human remains found in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found unidentified remains in a community in Palm Beach Gardens. The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said the remains were found on Thursday night in a canal at the Steeplechase community. Police say the remains belong to a woman and are working...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Beloved band director, late wife honored at Glades Central

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A beloved band director and his late wife received a big honor in Belle Glade on Friday night, one that further cemented their commitment to students and the community. Glades Central Community High School renamed Building No. 5 as the Willie and Estella Pyfrom...
BELLE GLADE, FL
Shooting in Riviera Beach put Suncoast High School on lockdown

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Suncoast Community High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Thursday evening. The Riviera Beach Police Department said there was a shooting nearby on Avenue U and West 13th Street that caused the school to be placed on lockdown since it's in close proximity.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Jupiter's Lisa Keough turns her life around with her Marathon motivation

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Every runner competing in this weekend’s Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon has a story. Jupiter’s Lisa Keough was is the furthest thing from a perceived athlete a few years ago, until she motivated herself to pull off the impossible. Now she’s showing others that anything is possible.
JUPITER, FL
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Still warm through the weekend

Mainly clear and moonlit skies tonight. Lows in the low to mid 60s coast, upper 50s well inland. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Saturday. An elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory on the Treasure Coast with seas 6-8 feet. 2-4 foot seas...
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Okeechobee Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was killed after police say a car struck the victim and fled. The West Palm Beach Police Department shutdown three lanes on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way to investigate a crash on Friday night. Officers said the driver hit the bicyclist...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
WELLINGTON, FL
Forever Family: Meet Denisse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — They are four sisters, and they are as close and the closest of siblings. The older two have been adopted, and they often visit. The youngest two are living together in foster care and their only holiday wish is to find a Forever Family together that will allow them to stay in touch with their older sisters. Denisse is the baby of the family. She is 14 years old and in 8th grade.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Calm weather continues, front possible next week

Partly cloudy skies tonight. Low s in the low to mid 60s inland, upper 60s to near 70 along the coast. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday. 20% chance for a quick passing shower. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Elevated rip current...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

