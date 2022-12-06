ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

POSTPONED: Library opening at Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

UPDATE: The opening has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 7 at 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday is opening a library at the juvenile detention center in partnership with Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) officials.

The new library opens at 9:30 a.m.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano, the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center members, and the Charleston County Public Library officials will join the event.

“I am so proud that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was able to partner with the Charleston County Public Library to bring a library to our new Juvenile Detention Center,” Graziano said. “Education and reading open so many doors for children and young adults, and the juveniles under our supervision are no different. We want them to see that their lives can and will be different, and this community partnership helps make that happen.”

The library will have more than 400 books for juvenile residents from various genres, as well as dictionaries, biographies, and GED preparation resources, officials said. CCPL will also add more books to the library based on residents’ interests.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a brand-new collection of books in this space,” said Kathleen Montgomery, the library system’s associate director of community engagement. “The teens deserve to have books that are interesting to them and relevant to their lives. We know that books have the power to inspire, educate and have a positive impact on their lives.”

CCSO and CCPL are working to expand the library’s collection through a book drive, in coordination with Unlock the Box, the Center for Children’s Law and Policy, and Stop Solitary for Kids.

The effort can be supported by visiting the Amazon wishlist .

