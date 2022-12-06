ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Jan. 6 Rioter Accused of Helping to Steal Pelosi’s Laptop Pleads Guilty

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywOK5_0jYzenVw00
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

A New York man accused of involvement in the theft of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge relating to his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol . Rafael Rondon, of Watertown, New York, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding, the Justice Department said in a statement . Court documents state that Rondon, 25, and his mother, Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 56, illegally entered the Capitol during the riot and entered Pelosi’s office suite. “They then moved into a conference room, where they assisted an unidentified male in the theft of a laptop,” the statement added. Both Rondon and his mother then “stole an escape hood with a satchel, a filtering respiratory protective device maintained for members of Congress and staff.” Rondon could be jailed for up to 20 years at his sentencing in March. Mooney-Rondon has pleaded not guilty.

Read it at The Hill

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Watertown man charged with storming Capitol, helping steal Pelosi’s laptop, pleads guilty

A Watertown man who faced seven charges after he was accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty Monday to one charge. Rafael Rondon, 25, faces up to 20 years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding, but his final sentence will likely be less. He pleaded guilty in federal court in the District of Columbia and will be sentenced on March 13.
WATERTOWN, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
120K+
Followers
36K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy