Jan. 6 Rioter Accused of Helping to Steal Pelosi’s Laptop Pleads Guilty

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

A New York man accused of involvement in the theft of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony charge relating to his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol . Rafael Rondon, of Watertown, New York, pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding, the Justice Department said in a statement . Court documents state that Rondon, 25, and his mother, Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 56, illegally entered the Capitol during the riot and entered Pelosi’s office suite. “They then moved into a conference room, where they assisted an unidentified male in the theft of a laptop,” the statement added. Both Rondon and his mother then “stole an escape hood with a satchel, a filtering respiratory protective device maintained for members of Congress and staff.” Rondon could be jailed for up to 20 years at his sentencing in March. Mooney-Rondon has pleaded not guilty.

Read it at The Hill