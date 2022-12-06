Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
14news.com
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
witzamfm.com
Crews Respond to Early Accident near Schnellville
Dubois County- Crews are on scene of a semi and car involved accident near Pine Ridge Elementary. The Schnellville Fire Department was first on scene at the intersection of Pine Ridge Road and State Road 64. Early reports say the crash involved a semi hauling explosive material and another vehicle.
Possible landfill expansion brings residential concerns
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County residents near the Laubscher Meadows Landfill are concerned about a possible expansion. Some residents, including James Woodard, received a letter from Republic Services detailing their plan and reasoning to bring in poultry waste to the landfill from neighboring counties across southern Indiana. “We don’t really think Vanderburgh County […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Several minor accidents reported around Vanderburgh county
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Several minor accidents have been reported around Vanderburgh County this morning, as fog lowers visibility across the Tri-state. Accidents have been reported in the following areas: The intersection of Morgan Avenue and U.S. Route 41. The intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Mount Pleasant Road. The intersection of Diamond and […]
witzamfm.com
Indiana State Police Release Names, Provide Update on Fatal Thursday Morning Crash
Dubois Co. - The Indiana State Police have issued an update on this morning's fatal Dubois County crash. "Troopers with the Indiana State Police, Dubois County Sheriff's Office, and numerous first responders from various fire departments have concluded their efforts at the crash scene. "The Dubois County Coroner's Office has...
Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
WTVW
Tyler Myers close to Evansville scoring record
Bremen residents reflect, rebuild one year after …. Bremen residents reflect, rebuild one year after tornado. Brandon Bartlett talks with Governor Beshear about the Road to Recovery for Dawson Springs on the 1-year anniversary of the December 10th tornado. Jay Randolph says he is stepping down. Jay Randolph says he...
ISP identifies people involved in Highway 64 crash
Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the people in the crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye that left two people dead, and two others injured.
14news.com
Intersection back open after rollover crash in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a crash was reported at State Road 66 and Bell Road in Newburgh. It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say two cars crashed at the intersection, and one turned over. They say one driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
14news.com
Skate park to break ground in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for USI bike park and trails
EVANSVILLE – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) today launched a crowdfunding campaign to help develop trails and bike parks for Evansville residents and USI students. If this campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by Feb. 17, 2023, the project led...
wevv.com
Community One unveiled their newest addition of affordable homes on Kentucky Ave.
Community One has unveiled one of three homes Thursday in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Kentucky Avenue. They are in their 10th year as a neighborhood revitalization and community development organization nonprofit here in Evansville. This is their 10th house collectively that they have presented as affordable housing for middle...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Big Top Drive-In in Evansville Turning 75 – New Owners Seeking Old Photos
When it comes to food, Evansville, Indiana is home to some classic gems and many of those restaurants are just off the beaten path. One of those little gems serves up delicious burgers, fries, onion rings, and ice cream - and it's about to celebrate its 75th birthday. A Tasty...
14news.com
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.
WISH-TV
13 cows killed when truck overturns in Warrick County; 14 cows on the loose
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — More than a dozen cows died Monday after a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 64 near the Warrick County town of Lynnville. At around 5:30 p.m., Indiana State Police were called to a report of an overturned semitruck on westbound I-64 near the Lynnville exit.
Evansville Police Announce 2023 Coffee with a Cop Dates and Locations
For several years, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) has invited you to join them for a cup of coffee, a donut or two (or three or four), and a good conversation during Coffee with a Cop every month. That tradition will continue every month throughout 2023 at various breakfast locations around the city.
Comments / 0