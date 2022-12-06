VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) – Several minor accidents have been reported around Vanderburgh County this morning, as fog lowers visibility across the Tri-state. Accidents have been reported in the following areas: The intersection of Morgan Avenue and U.S. Route 41. The intersection of U.S. Route 41 and Mount Pleasant Road. The intersection of Diamond and […]

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO