Join Santa during Christmas on the Square Saturday in Orleans
ORLEANS – It’s official, the North Pole has confirmed that Santa Claus will be arriving in Orleans on Saturday, December 10 to visit with children during the Annual Christmas on the Square event. This family fun holiday event is sponsored by the Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Town...
Bedford Chamber of Commerce hosting a member appreciation party for members on Dec. 15
BEDFORD – The Bedford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a member appreciation party on Thursday, December 15th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Historic Limestone Building at 405 I Street. The event is to show the Chamber of Commerce’s applications for its members. There...
Warm up your holiday season with the Sounds of Summer Beach Boy tribute band at the Mitchell Opera House
MITCHELL – On Saturday, December 17th at 7 p.m. the Sounds of Summer band will perform live at the. historic Mitchell Opera House. The Sounds of Summer band is a talented and energetic tribute band to one of America’s Favorites, The Beach Boys. The Sounds of Summer will be ringing in the holiday season at the Mitchell Opera House by putting on a talented performance you won’t want to miss.
First live nativity scene for Paoli community
PAOLI — Paoli Health & Living, CarDon & Associates’ senior living location in Paoli, will be ringing in the holiday season with a first for the community — a live nativity scene. The event will be at Paoli Health & Living at 559 Longest Street in Paoli....
Daviess County Courthouse Singers will perform yuletide favorites on Sunday
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Courthouse Singers will perform on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the courthouse lobby. The courthouse is located at 200 East Walnut Street in Washington, IN. Director Vicki Bubalo says the 20-plus acapella performers will be dressed in their Dickens attire and perform several yuletide...
Brown County State Park ranks sixth among the most beautiful state parks in the country
NASHVILLE, IN – Brown County State Park ranks sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens. Nicknamed the “Little Smokies” because of the area’s resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains, Brown County encompasses nearly 16,000 acres of rugged hills, ridges, and fog-shrouded ravines. Glaciers from the most recent ice ages stopped short of the “hills o’ Brown,” but their meltwaters helped create the narrow ridges, steep slopes, and deep gullies of Brown County State Park. Indiana’s largest park is a traditional fall color hot spot, with nearly 20 miles of tree-lined roads and many scenic vistas overlooking miles of uninterrupted forestland.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares winter safety tips
JACKSON CO. – The temperatures are dropping and fall weather may soon give way to harsher – and potentially more dangerous – conditions. When roadways become wet or coated with ice or snow, driving can very quickly become hazardous. “I want everyone to stay safe while traveling...
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Police Log: December 9, 2022
6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper
Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Henry was born on January 23, 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley. Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland...
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Updated: Main Street in Mitchell, between 8th and 5th streets closed due to partial building collapse and gas leak
MITCHELL – Main Street has been re-opened as the gas leak has been repaired. No information on the damage to the building and/or how it will affect business at Fun Finds Antiques, Collectibles & More, and the Railroad Café. Original post:. Main Street in Mitchell was evacuated after...
Stars split meets with Bulldogs
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence split dual meets with New Albany during high school swimming action on Saturday. The Star took the boys win by a 113-72 count, while the Bulldogs prevailed in the girls meet 98-83. In the boys meet, Cole Baker and Hayden Puckett were double winners...
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health
BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
BNL’s first win? Thank Godlevske, as Stars shoot past Columbus East 59-48
COLUMBUS – Thank goodness for Godlevske. The new kid on the block introduced himself to the basketball world, rescuing a struggling offense with a sensational shooting performance when Bedford North Lawrence needed it most. Noah Godlevske, a son of a coach, was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time with one purpose. And he delivered.
