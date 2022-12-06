Read full article on original website
Alert: Oakland County, MI 2023 Roundabouts and Road Construction
Even in winter months, orange barrels are still spotted from lingering road construction projects around Oakland County. 2023 promises to be another year of massive investment by the Road Commission for Oakland County -- $40.3 Million of investment, to be exact. Which roads in Oakland County, Michigan will be repaired...
Detroit News
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
wdet.org
What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area
Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
fox2detroit.com
Parasite tied to livestock suspected in 12 people from Oakland, Ingham, and Livingston counties
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least 12 people are suspected of being infected by a parasite that normally comes from working around livestock after they came into contact with a group of sick calves. The infections were reported in Livingston, Ingham, and Oakland counties through mid-November, prompting the health...
legalnews.com
Court Digest
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit doctor already jailed on criminal sexual conduct charges connected to his work with youth hockey organizations has been charged in two additional cases. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man in 2020 in Levran’s Farmington Hills home...
The Oakland Press
DeJesus brothers wrongfully convicted of murder and imprisoned for 25 years file $125M lawsuit against Oakland County, others
Two brothers who served nearly 25 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit have filed a $125 million lawsuit against Oakland County, a former detective and a polygrapher involved in the case. George DeJesus and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated last March after being locked up for more...
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
The Oakland Press
Fugitive team nabs accused shooter
A 30-year-old Detroit man is facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Royal Oak Township. Jamison Lee Wilbourn is in the Oakland County Jail, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the alleged Nov. 25 incident. Bond is set at $500,000.
legalnews.com
Child support help program revived
After two and a half years of hitting pause on the event due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic once again coordinated efforts with the Wayne County Friend of the Court to conduct a Free Child Support Help Program. The recent event was held at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest. Among those taking part in the program were (left to right) Leslie Murphy of the Michigan Discharge of Arrearage Program; Erin Lincoln; Amy Roemer, William Booth Legal Aid Clinic director; Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny; John Miles of Community Partner Spotlight; and Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Melissa A. Cox, Family Division. Attendees had the chance to consult with volunteer family law attorneys, who provided some legal direction on child support, parenting time, and custody issues. They also helped with completing motion packets.
Detroit News
Dearborn suspect in antisemitic threats moons Wayne County judge
A Dearborn man held in the Oakland County on charges of yelling antisemitic and racist threats outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday in a separate court case. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was in Wayne County Circuit Court for an emergency bond hearing, where he appeared...
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge in separate case
A Dearborn man who is charged with ethnic intimidation for an alleged antisemitic assault at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills shocked the court during a Zoom hearing in another case this week.
Arab American News
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation to take a position in the private sector
Westland’s longest-serving mayor, Bill Wild, plans to step down at the end of the year to assume his new position as the next president and CEO of the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), a 112-year-old trade association with a non-profit arm. He officially starts his new position in mid-January.
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi is fighting to remove unwanted poles from residences
Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi has a message for utilities: Get your poles out of the city by year-end or municipal workers will. “These poles are an inconvenience, they are an eyesore, and they present a safety risk forour residents,” Bazzi said in a news release. “So I’m making it clear to the utility and communicationscompanies. They need to either install or remove these poles by December 31. After January 1,any poles still laying in our residents’...
legalnews.com
Court offices to close Dec. 15, 16
The 30th Circuit Court will close the Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 so employees can conduct a pending case inventory. Emergency matters will be handled by calling...
fox2detroit.com
Henry Ford parking structure concerns • 45-year career with DPD • Smash and grab at gun shop
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A recent trip to the doctor put a master home inspector and attorney on high alert because of where he had to park at Henry Ford Hospital’s main campus in Detroit. "I first (noticed) a column that was cracked on both sides vertically," said Scott...
legalnews.com
U-M lineman takes plea deal in gun case
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Thursday, a week after he was charged with a felony for possessing a gun in his pickup truck without a concealed-weapon permit. Smith's record will be scrubbed clean if stays out of trouble for a...
Macomb County school district cancels Friday classes due to 'too many illnesses'
Students who attend one Macomb County school district will get an extra day to their weekend after classes were canceled for Friday, but not for a reason you’d expect.
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
Michigan's Mazi Smith pleads guilty to misdemeanor weapons charge in plea deal
Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge Thursday after entering into a plea deal.
Michigan officials urge residents working with livestock to be cautious following parasitic illness outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging residents to take precautions as it investigates an outbreak of a parasitic illness in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties.According to MDHHS, the reported illness is believed to be caused by a parasite, Cryptosporidium, which is typically found in the stool of infected people and animals. A total of 12 people between the ages of 19 and 56 were reported to be sick between Nov. 15-21. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramping, nausea, vomiting, dehydration, fever and weight loss. Officials say it can last for several weeks. Health...
