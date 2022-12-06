ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis American

UMSL, MU program seeks to accelerate DEI in region

The Office of Diversity Equity & Inclusion at the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) along with the MU Extension Equity Diversity and Inclusion Council will begin a program surrounding equity and inclusion in January 2023. The Chancellor’s Certificate in Advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Going 60

The Arts and Education Council is preparing for its 2023 St. Louis Arts Awards on Jan. 30, 2023 and the organization will also celebrate 60 years of service in February. A&E hosted a reception last month where 25 artists, organizations and individuals were announced as honorees including lifetime achievers Barbara Berner, St. Louis Children’s Choirs artistic director and CEO; Judy Best, artistic director at Best Dance & Talent Center; and Dr. Eugene B. Redmond, Emeritus Professor of English SIUE and poet laureate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri decides on downtown home

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri is on the move and will be more equipped to offer its holistic support to low-income individuals and families in its new Peabody Plaza building headquarters in downtown St. Louis. After 28 years in its Forest Park Avenue offices, the non-profit will relocate in late...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Mayor Jones’ executive order establishes Reparations Commission

Mayor Tishaura Jones took the historic step of establishing a volunteer commission to explore and recommend opportunities for reparations in St. Louis on Wednesday. She was joined in Room 200 by advocates and community members as she signed Executive Order #74. “I am totally supportive of this. It is long...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday

Willie “Bill” Dawson was still delivering Meals on Wheels at 85. When he was 103, he threw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game. Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

St. Louis under siege

Sam, a 65-year-old city resident, had a sneaky feeling he should have passed on Thanksgiving dinner at his daughter’s house. He said he was feeling “draggy” that morning and afternoon. He went to his daughter’s but had to leave early. That evening and the next seven days he said he took a “walloping” from “something.” He thought he might have had the flu but the symptoms didn’t seem to fit.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

