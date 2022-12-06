ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop

HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston will remain warm until next Tuesday, and there’s a chance of showers this weekend

Good morning. Houston will remain in an anomalously warm pattern through the weekend before a cold front arrives sometime next Tuesday to usher in much colder and drier air. That does not mean the forecast is without intrigue. In particular, we may see some fairly healthy rain chances on Saturday night and Sunday morning, as well as on Tuesday with the cold front.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!

2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
HOUSTON, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas

Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Giant Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring

Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm. Special pop-up entertainment and event times vary by day. Explore upcoming pop-up events. Location: City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389. Admission: Free. Learn more about the Giant Gingerbread Village, upcoming pop-up events, and City Place. This article has been sponsored by...
SPRING, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Ice Cream in Houston

Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022

Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
HOUSTON, TX
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Houston Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Houston is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Galveston County area. Top brands for gifting – such as Crocs, Columbia and Tommy Bahama – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
HOUSTON, TX
POLITICO

Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

A Houston Day Trip Guide to Historic Downtown Rosenberg

I love my adopted hometown of Rosenberg, Texas for many reasons. Two big ones are proximity to Houston; roughly 35 miles, which translates to around an hour during high traffic times and far less outside of rush hours. And the second big one: small town charm. Rosenberg is charming year...
ROSENBERG, TX

