A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
cw39.com
Houston swaps out spotty rain for storms this weekend | See when storm chances peak
HOUSTON (KIAH) — For now, it’s the same old weather… patchy morning fog, high humidity, very spotty showers and near-record warmth. However, this won’t last forever. We’re tracking two main weather events. Weather event #1 occurs this weekend as a very weak front stalls near...
cw39.com
Warm stretch continues | See when we expect a 30-degree drop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have a few more days of near-record heat in Houston with temperatures topping 80 degrees during the afternoons. Tuesday’s high of 82 tied the December 6th record. We’re calling for 83 Wednesday, which will be very close to the December 7th record of 84. By the way, Houston’s hottest temperature ever measured in the month of December is 85.
houstononthecheap.com
The Light Park Houston – Splashtown Christmas Lights Show 2022 at Spring Texas
This Christmas, take in a beautiful light show set to festive music, all from the comfort of your car. Your whole family can enjoy a safe, socially distanced ride through a wonderland made up of twinkling lights at the Light Park in Spring, Texas. Also, remember to check out our...
spacecityweather.com
Houston will remain warm until next Tuesday, and there’s a chance of showers this weekend
Good morning. Houston will remain in an anomalously warm pattern through the weekend before a cold front arrives sometime next Tuesday to usher in much colder and drier air. That does not mean the forecast is without intrigue. In particular, we may see some fairly healthy rain chances on Saturday night and Sunday morning, as well as on Tuesday with the cold front.
cw39.com
Another foggy morning on Thursday, here’s where the fog is its thickest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The warm air on Thursday has created another fog-filled morning commute for those in southeast Texas. CW39 meteorologist Adam Krueger takes a look at the fog visibility for the area this morning.
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!
2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
It's a spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.
365thingsinhouston.com
Giant Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring
Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm. Special pop-up entertainment and event times vary by day. Explore upcoming pop-up events. Location: City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389. Admission: Free. Learn more about the Giant Gingerbread Village, upcoming pop-up events, and City Place. This article has been sponsored by...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
thetexastasty.com
Best Ice Cream in Houston
Houston is famous for being home to NASA’s space center with the famous line “Houston we got a problem”. Well today, we don’t have a problem, just tasty treats. We have created a list of Houston’s best ice cream places where you can enjoy some out-of-this-world ice cream!
cw39.com
Busy day at Houston Zoo with Zoo Lights and baby cougars guarding UH class rings
HOUSTON (KIAH) The annual Zoo Lights holiday display at the Houston Zoo is nearing its halfway point, and Friday it’s joined by another event. All of the senior rings from the Fall 2022 graduating class at the University of Houston will be placed inside the zoo’s cougar enclosure as part of the traditional ring-guarding.
cw39.com
Things to do in Houston | December 9th-11th, 2022
Galveston Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. The annual parade is sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and features floats from the community. Entry is at least one unwrapped toy for the Blue Santa program if you want to participate in the parade. CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin will be in attendance.
2 Texas Cities Among Top 20 Most Fun Cities In America
WalletHub compiled a list of the most fun cities in America.
Tanger Outlets Houston Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Houston is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Galveston County area. Top brands for gifting – such as Crocs, Columbia and Tommy Bahama – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
POLITICO
Houston’s mayor on Brittney Griner’s return
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Ella Creamer, Jesús Rodríguez and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is home on U.S. soil, Congress passes the Respect For Marriage Act and surprise! Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announces she’s leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. First, though, a chat with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
momcollective.com
A Houston Day Trip Guide to Historic Downtown Rosenberg
I love my adopted hometown of Rosenberg, Texas for many reasons. Two big ones are proximity to Houston; roughly 35 miles, which translates to around an hour during high traffic times and far less outside of rush hours. And the second big one: small town charm. Rosenberg is charming year...
